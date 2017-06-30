Eden Sassoon Says Filming ‘RHOBH’ Was Hell Thanks To Lisa Rinna: Wants Bravo To Keep Rinna?

Eden Sassoon announced a few months ago that she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. One could imagine she was offered a new contract for season 8, but Eden decided that she didn’t want to return to the show. She lives a very zen life with yoga and relaxation, especially since she has struggled with addiction. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was too dramatic for her, especially when it comes to her former co-star, Lisa Rinna.

Eden has never really opened up about how she was affected by the drama that went down during the season finale of the show. Sassoon was forced to confront Lisa for being a bad friend, but Rinna could only laugh at Sassoon. According to a new tweet, Eden Sassoon is now responding to a poll, in which fans were asked who they would want to keep on the show. Sassoon revealed that she didn’t go through hell filming season 7 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Rinna to be fired. In other words, Bravo should keep Lisa because she’s a force that not everyone can deal with, which helps create more drama. She could be the reason why Sassoon decided to leave the show.

I did not go through hell for them not to keep CRAZY … keep LR https://t.co/TNBJDgNWgt — Eden Sassoon (@sassEden) June 29, 2017

Of course, Eden Sassoon felt betrayed by several of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, but Rinna stole the show. Eden had expressed concern about Kim Richards and had talked to Lisa Vanderpump about what Rinna had told her. Apparently, Lisa was furious that Sassoon had talked about it with Vanderpump behind her back, even though there was no bad intent.

Eden revealed that she would not be returning to the show, and she isn’t the first person to walk away from a show because of drama. Lydia McLaughlin walked away from The Real Housewives of Orange County because she felt it was too much for her. However, she has decided to return to the show this year. Perhaps Sassoon will reconsider if Rinna quits or is fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It's never a goodby but only a till next time …. @mcrmitchell I ❤️U HOME SWEET HOME ????…next page A post shared by I Am AWAKE #edensLoveStory (@edensassoon) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s decision to leave the show because of Lisa Rinna? Do you think she will ever speak to her again?

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Thirst Project]