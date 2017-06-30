Amber Portwood Using Her Platform To Connect People Who Struggle With Mental Illness?

Amber Portwood is currently wrapping up the current season of Teen Mom OG, and she has learned quite a bit about her boyfriend, Matt Baier. Last year, Amber questioned whether Matt had lied to her, and while she chose to forgive him and move forward, it sounds like she’s now questioning whether he’s truly the one for her. And while Amber is struggling to figure out what to do in her love life, she’s using her Teen Mom OG platform to share something with fans. It’s no secret that Portwood is struggling with anxiety and possible depression, so when people reached out to her with similar struggles, she’s there to help.

According to a new tweet, Amber Portwood is now considering going on a podcast to possibly discuss mental illness. On Twitter, Amber revealed that she would love to go on a podcast hosted by a fan who is bipolar. It sounds like Amber wants to use her platform for something positive, including getting people together who share similar struggles. Teen Mom OG has already been influential in lowering a number of teen pregnancies, and it is admirable that Amber is now using the platform to talk about mental illness.

I would love to come on hun???? — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) June 30, 2017

Amber and the fan didn’t discuss her podcast details on Twitter, but it sounds like it may happen. Portwood did appear excited to go on the podcast and talk about mental health issues. However, the fan also pointed out that Portwood could talk about whatever she wanted, so she may choose not to discuss Matt Baier.

Sending all my love everyone ???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Over the past year, Portwood has turned her life completely around. She addressed her self-confidence issues, and she worked on losing weight. Her look has completely changed, and she’s spending more time with her daughter Leah.

If this is fat..then I'm proud???? sending love to my true fans???? thanks #MMA almost at my goal!! We got this!???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Amber hasn’t revealed what she has decided to do about Matt, but one can imagine she wants to continue growing her business and working on her self-confidence.

What do you think of Amber Portwood using her big Teen Mom OG platform to possibly discuss mental illness? Do you think it’s admirable that she’s choosing to tackle such an important topic?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV]