‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Posts Photo Of Grandson On Social Media, Mentions His ‘Tours To Iraq’

Matt Roloff from Little People, Big World has been busy on social media sharing a new photo of his grandson in one post and referencing his three “tours to Iraq” in another. The Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff is usually active on his Facebook account to keep fans updated on what’s going on with the large Roloff family farm in Oregon, his new baby grandson, Jackson, and his personal life.

Fans of the long-running TLC reality TV series Little People, Big World enjoy reading posts from Matt Roloff, with his recent new photo of baby Jackson getting over 50,000 Facebook likes and reactions. However, Matt Roloff’s latest post on Facebook mentioning his “tours to Iraq” had some fans and followers criticizing him for being “disrespectful.”

Routinely, Matt Roloff posts anywhere from three to five times a week on his personal Facebook account, but he has only posted twice this week. On Tuesday, the 55-year-old Little People, Big World star uploaded a new photo of baby Jackson, along with a friendly reminder for his hundreds of thousands of followers to not forget to watch the “show tonight.” TLC aired the last episode of the current season of LPBW on Tuesday night, and some fans said they cried when Matt’s first grandson was born.

We're in trouble… #ladiesman ???????????? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

After Matt Roloff’s post on Tuesday was met with only positive feedback, his latest post on Wednesday was met with some disapproval. Matt shared that he had just touched down in Phoenix, Arizona, adding that the heat was no problem since his three “tours to Iraq in July” made him “heat tempered.” Matt’s Facebook posts usually aren’t controversial but saying he had been on tours to Iraq led to some of his followers criticizing him for his choice of words.

More than one comment on Matt Roloff’s last Facebook post said that he had just been visiting Iraq “like a tourist” and that only soldiers do tours. In 2008, during several trips to Iraq, Matt was escorted by U.S. troops in Baghdad, but Matt was only there to provide assistance to a family in Iraq that had three children with dwarfism. TLC covered Matt’s trips to Iraq during Season 4 of Little People, Big World, starting with episode one titled “Operation Iraq: Part 1” in October of 2008.

Since the war in Iraq was still ongoing, Matt Roloff’s trip was considered “difficult and dangerous,” as described by a summary on Watch Series, but some Little People, Big Worlds fans said that Matt was “quite disrespectful” by saying that he had three “tours to Iraq.” Other fans realized that Matt was just comparing the current temperatures in Arizona to the temperatures he had experienced in Iraq and told him to “stay safe” in the high heat.

Matt Roloff also mentioned that he was in Pheonix, Arizona, for his third “investigative trip this year,” leaving some Little People, Big World fans asking what he’s investigating. Since the current season of Little People, Big World wrapped up on Tuesday, viewers may have to wait until the next new season for updates on Matt’s trips to Arizona, unless he gives more details on his Facebook account.

TLC hasn’t officially announced that Little People, Big World has been renewed, but rumors are swirling that the next new season is set to premiere in September, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

