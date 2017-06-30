‘Naruto Storm Trilogy’ Rumor: Nintendo Switch Version Planned?

Currently set for release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, the highly-anticipated video game collection Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy might find its way to the Nintendo Switch too.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a new commercial for the upcoming bundle that opened with Boruto and his friends playing on what appeared to be handheld consoles.

They were not just random handheld consoles though. The ones they were using in the commercial slightly resembled the Nintendo Switch, which gave Saiyan Island the impression that Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy could be released for said console.

It is to be noted, however, that the scene with Boruto and company playing a game on the handheld was actually from an episode of the ongoing anime, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It may have simply been chosen because of the fact that they were playing games, which fits the theme of the commercial.

Bandai Namco has not announced nor teased a release of the trilogy to the Nintendo Switch, but the publication believes that this could be them hinting at the possibility.

At this point in time, the studio still only has the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy lined up for the PC, Xbox One and PS4. There was nothing confirmed in the commercial as well.

While it will surely be a welcome idea, it will also come as a shock to players to see Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy find its way to the Nintendo Switch since none of the titles in the bundle were released to it originally seeing that the console is relatively new.

All installments in the package, which includes Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 1 from 2008, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 from 2010 and the 2013 re-release of the third installment in the video game franchise, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3: Full Burst, were all made for the PC and the last-generation consoles, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

There is a bundle called Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy, which is exclusive to North America and Europe and includes the current installment, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4.

Bandai Namco will have to work on the localization to bring the games to the Nintendo Switch. Whether they managed to do so or not, gamers will just have to wait for the announcement.

In the same commercial, a limited edition poster book was announced as an exclusive giveaway to users in Japan who buy Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy on the first day of release, which is July 27. North America and Europe gamers will only be able to pick up a digital version of the collection.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco Entertainment]