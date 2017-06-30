‘The Winds Of Winter’ Update: George R.R. Martin To Launch Book Later This Year, Reports Say

George R.R. Martin’s The Winds of Winter remains to be a hot topic these days, especially with its very limited information. The highly-anticipated novel has been subjected to various rumors, particularly its official launch. However, new reports alleged that the book will likely hit the shelves later this year.

Numerous reports revealed that a 2017 launch date is highly possible and is currently in the works. The famed author himself has mentioned in the past that he intends to launch The Winds of Winter this year.

Although the book is not done yet, Martin pointed out that he has already made progress. However, the 68-year-old novelist reiterated that the recent development is not as much as he hoped for a year ago.

In his blog, he teased fans that The Winds of Winter might be out this year but immediately backpedaled, claiming that he thought the same thing last year.

“It is not done yet, but I’ve made progress, but not as much as I hope a year ago, when I thought to be done by now. I think it will be out this year. But I thought the same thing last year.”

If Martin will stay true to his statements, the huge fan base of the sixth installment in the fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire will be truly delighted to finally get a hold of the book.

It’s no secret that the award-winning author is known for making slow progress in his creations. In fact, he admitted that most of the time, his writing doesn’t go as fast or as well as he would’ve liked, thus, causing multiple delays.

There were also claims that a 2017 release date was hinted by the delayed release of Game of Thrones final season. HBO’s Head of Programming Casey Bloys confirmed with Entertainment Weekly that the last season of the phenomenal show will premiere either in 2018 or 2019.

This revelation sparked rumors that Martin will have ample time to focus on the completion of The Winds of Winter.

It can be recalled that fans of the hit franchise have been getting quite impatient with the release of The Winds of Winter. Earlier this month, numerous supporters voiced out their dismay on Martin’s blog, criticizing him for his lack of updates about the widely-anticipated novel.

Martin reached out to his disappointed fans, explaining that he is not the type of writer that will supply the latest information about his writing’s progress every now and then.

“I know some writers make posts like, ‘Wrote three pages today,’ but that’s never been my way. And when I tried doing posts like that, back when I was working on Dance with Dragons, that just seemed to make people angry as well.”

So far, it remains to be seen whether or not George R.R. Martin will be able to pull off a 2017 release date for The Winds of Winter.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]