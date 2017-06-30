Scientists Prove Chemical Insecticides With Neonicotinoids Are Killing The Bees That Provide Our Food?

Two massive scientific studies just revealed it is almost certain the most widely used chemical insecticides in the world are extremely bad for bees, ultimately killing them in some instances. The results of the studies generated renewed pressure to completely ban the chemical pesticides in Europe.

One of the neonicotinoids studies was the largest such field trial to date. The scientists monitored honeybees, bumblebees, and solitary bees at a total of 33 oilseed rapeseed sites in the European Union. The team of researchers were permitted to spray two banned neonicotinoid insecticides during the field trial – clothianidin and thiamethoxam.

At each trial location, the scientists used either one of the neonicotinoids or no chemical insecticide at all. The sites where the pesticides were used were chosen at random. At the end of the study, even locations where no chemicals were used the presence of neonicotinoid residue were still present in bee hives and nests. Trace elements of the banned imidacloprid chemical that was not used in the study, was discovered as well.

The scientists surmised that all three chemical insecticides remain in the environment and can be spread long after crops are sprayed. The second study revealed wild bees are subjected to even higher levels of neonicotinoid residue.

Even traces of neonicotinoids caused negative effects on bee reproduction, according to the New Scientist. Queens in bumblebee hives were unable to reproduce at anticipated levels and few egg cells were found in the nests of solitary bees.

“The findings suggest that if we’re better at managing bee diseases, we may help mitigate these effects,” study author Richard Pywell, from the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology in the United Kingdom, said.

As Motherboard notes, bee populations have been on a drastic decline for more than a decade. The cause of colony collapse disorder (CCD) has been a hotly debated topic by both the scientific community and biotech companies who produce GMO seeds and chemical pesticides.

Neonicotinoids (neonics) were first discovered during the 1980s. The chemicals are used to treat not just crops around the world they are also present in veterinarian products and at fish farms. Neonics are believed to interfere with brain signals in bees. The study maintains the behavior of honeybees, bumblebees, and solitary bees is drastically impacted and increased mortality has occurred, when neonicotinoids are used.

Worker bees are the foundation of a healthy and productive hive. When the worker bees become lethargic or confused after being exposed to neonics, the hive does not function properly. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, about 70 percent of the food we eat is pollinated by honeybees. If the bees die off, the human race might not be too far behind.

