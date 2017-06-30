Paris Jackson Blasts Kendall And Kylie’s Controversial T-Shirt Line

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have landed themselves in hot water over their new T-shirt line, and one of their critics is none other than Paris Jackson, the daughter of legendary singer Michael Jackson.

The girls have been criticized for their line due to the fact that they have taken photos of huge music stars and their album covers and superimposed themselves over them. In some photos, they have just added their “KK” initials, but in others, they have added their own pictures.

As a result, they have pulled the T-shirts from their Kendall + Kylie line, and lots of celebrities have some pretty nasty things to do say about it, including Paris Jackson.

The sisters apologized for their ill-thought out line with a simple tweet.

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” Kylie wrote.

Paris Jackson spoke out against the line on her social media as well. Thankfully, her late father was not targeted as part of the line (which the Jenner girls had the audacity to sell for $125 a pop), but if he had been, it is likely she would have had stronger words for the pair.

“Legends like these who completely changed our world today, not just the music world, should be respected and honored. not turned into this (sic),” Paris Jackson tweeted.

Michael Jackson’s daughter is joined by Sharon Osbourne in disapproving of the Jenner girls’ fashion line. Osbourne stated that the girls had not earned the right to put their faces alongside musical geniuses. The Jenner girls put their face next to a poster of Black Sabbath, which features Sharon Osbourne’s husband, Ozzy. Sharon snippily told the Jenner girls to stick with what they know, which is lip gloss.

Paris Jackson has been shaking up the modeling world, recently landing herself a Vogue cover, which has reportedly made Kendall Jenner angry at her. This would only add fuel to the fire should the pair actually be feuding over the T-shirt line. However, neither has publicly addressed the rumor.

The oldest of Michael Jackson’s children, Paris Jackson recently got a tattoo to honor her father’s memory. While she spent most of her life with her identity hidden from the press, she has decided that she would like to make a name for herself publicly and has started the process of doing so.

