Fourth Of July Post Office Hours 2017: Is There Mail Delivery July 4? USPS, FedEx, UPS Open Or Closed?

Is there mail delivery on the Fourth of July and what are the post office hours during the four-day holiday weekend? If you have a package to send out or are waiting for an important piece of mail to arrive, here’s a look at the holiday post office hours and the delivery schedule for UPS and FedEx as well.

The Fourth of July, otherwise known as Independence Day, is a federal holiday. According to the U.S.Postal Service, all post office locations will be closed on July 4 but will be open regular business hours on Monday, July 3.

Keep in mind, it’s business as usual during the weekend that leads up to the holiday. Most post office locations close by 12 noon on Saturdays and there is no mail delivery on Sundays, with the exception of some Amazon deliveries.

If you are spending your 4th of July holiday paying bills and writing out checks, you can buy stamps at many local convenience stores and supermarket (check holiday hours).

Drop the mail in a blue USPS collection box (find drop box locations here on the USPS site) and your mail will be on its way when the postal service resumes service on Wednesday, July 5.

Independence Day is one of nine Federal holidays that the postal service shuts down. After the July 4 holiday, there are three more coming up in 2017 — Labor Day (September 4), Columbus Day (October 9), Veterans Day (November 11, observed on November 10), Thanksgiving Day (November 23), and Christmas (December 25).

Waiting for a package from UPS or FedEx? Both delivery companies will be open for business on Monday, July 3.

However, there will be no pickups or deliveries on Fourth of July holiday with the exception of packages shipped via FedEx Custom Critical or UPS Express Critical service. USA Today also notes that FedEx will have “modified hours” on Monday, July 3.

Although the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx will be closed on the Fourth of July holiday, not everything will be closed on Tuesday.

Banks, government offices (IRS, Social Security), and the stock market will shut down for the holiday. However, Saving Advice reports that most retail stores, supermarkets, and restaurants will be open on July 4.

