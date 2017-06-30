Melania Pregnancy Queries Surge Again: Did Melania’s $2,330 Pink Roland Mouret Dress Cause Pregnant Questions?

First Lady Melania Trump is the subject of pregnancy questions asked by people typing their queries into Google again. Ever since Melania wore a blue fitted dress that hugged her belly tightly, the pregnancy queries about Mrs. Trump have surged, as reported by the Inquisitr. So have questions about whether or not Melania has ever had plastic surgery or a facelift in the wake of President Donald Trump’s shocking tweet about Mika Brzezinski. People have also wondered if Melania has had an affair, as rumored by novelist Monica Byrne. However, one of the most consistent search terms surging about Melania, according to Google Trends, surrounds Melania and folks questioning if Melania’s pregnant again.

The search engine reports “Melania Trump pregnant” as a breakout popular search term on Friday, June 30. The related questions, “Is Melania Trump pregnant?” and four-word search term “Melania Trump pregnant again” join the other queries as ones people are continually asking Google to find answers.

Did Melania’s $2,330 Pink Dress Cause A Surge In Pregnancy Questions?

As reported by White House Wardrobe, Melania wore a $2,330 Roland Mouret Sawleigh Dress when she and President Donald Trump greeted South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook on Thursday, June 29.

Fashion hounds know Melania has a penchant for wearing fitted dresses, but those same fitted dresses Melania prefers could be causing the surge in pregnancy questions after each Melania sighting. From the Pre-Fall 2017 Collection, Melania’s dress appears to be the blush color, similar to a light pink hue. The way the dress fit Melania may have caused another surge in pregnancy questions on Google.

The Net-a-Porter website says that the dress Melania wore is tailored for a close fit. Melania’s wool-crepe Sawleigh-style dress is described as one that is flattering to a woman’s waist and hips, with the front ruffle called one that helps the thigh split not appear “too dramatic.” But that same ruffle could be pegged as one that could be worn by women trying to hide a pregnancy. As women often do during new pregnancies, plenty of times women still wear “normal” clothes and not maternity clothes for many months into a pregnancy. That doesn’t mean Melania is pregnant, because neither the White House nor Melania’s spokesperson has announced anything about Melania being pregnant. If Melania were pregnant it would be quite a dramatic tenure in the White House with Barron Trump, the first boy to grace the Oval Office digs in years, and a new baby Trump in tow.

At 47 years of age, Melania very well might be able to fall pregnant, but whether a Melania pregnancy is a possibility at this juncture could be unlikely. However, folks called Trump’s presidential win an unlikely feat as well.

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]