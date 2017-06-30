‘Trump Is Not Well’: Brzezinski, Scarborough Respond To Trump’s ‘Bleeding Badly From From A Face-Lift’ Tweet

Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have raised questions about the mental and emotional health fitness of Donald Trump for the office of the president, saying “Trump is not well” and that the nation should be worried about the pattern and tone of his tweets.

The couple’s statement, in response to Trump’s angry Twitter tirade on June 29, was made on Friday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and in an opinion article published by the Washington Post. Brzezinski and Scarborough, who became engaged earlier this year, reportedly postponed their scheduled vacation to respond to Trump’s Twitter attack.

“Donald Trump is not well,” Brzezinski, 50, and Scarborough, 54, wrote in their opinion piece. “We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to Fox and Friends.”

“It is unbelievably alarming that this President is so easily played by a cable news host. What does that say to our allies?”

“We’re okay,” Scarborough concluded on Morning Joe. “The country is not.”

Trump, 70, had sparked bipartisan outrage when he attacked Brzezinski and Scarborough in a pair of tweets posted early on Thursday morning, saying Brzezinski has a “low IQ” and that he once refused her entry to a New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort because she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Trump’s intemperate Twitter tirade was apparently sparked by comments the Morning Joe hosts made on Thursday morning, criticizing him over a report that he hung up fake Time magazine covers at his resorts, according to the New York Daily News.

“We were having fun with the Time magazine cover, because it was hilarious,” Brzezinski said. “I thought it was hilarious, I still do. I stand by my joke.”

MSNBC's Mika and Joe fight back at Trump, call him a liar, and say he is 'not well' https://t.co/dOG6QL7X9L — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 30, 2017

She also accused Trump of having “packed” so many lies in his “two tweets.”

According to the couple in the article published by the Washington Post, Trump lied when he said he barred Mika from a New Year’s Eve Party at his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach resort.

“The president-elect invited us both to dinner on Dec. 30. Joe attended because Mika did not want to go,” the couple wrote. “Joe was asked by Mr. Trump if Mika could also visit Mar-a-Lago that night. She reluctantly agreed to go. After we arrived, the president-elect pulled us into his family’s living quarters with his wife, Melania, where we had a pleasant conversation. We politely declined his repeated invitations to attend a New Year’s Eve party, and we were back in our car within 15 minutes.”

Brzezinski also denied Trump’s claim that she had a “face-lift” that caused her to “bleed badly.” She said she only had the skin under her chin “tweaked” and that she has spoken publicly about the minor surgery in the past.

"Donald Trump is not well": MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough respond to Trump's Twitter insults https://t.co/6L1HxEAPSt pic.twitter.com/eCJITGhi0a — CNN (@CNN) June 30, 2017

Scarborough insisted that Trump suffered a phobic obsession with their Morning Joe show and wondered why his attacks tended to single out Brzezinski even when both of them had attacked and criticized him.

According to Scarborough, a lawmaker, shocked by the viciousness of Trump’s attack, called him immediately after seeing Trump’s tweet to express concern about their safety.

“He scared me, because when he turned from you to Mika, he became so vicious,” the unnamed lawmaker said. “I don’t even know why I’m calling you, but I was scared. I was scared for you guys.”

Despite the widespread condemnation of Trump’s attack on Brzezinski and Scarborough, Trump’s aides have tried to defend him, saying that he has the right to respond to media criticism with personal insults.

“I endorse the President’s right to fight back when he is being mercilessly attacked and the airwaves are filled with raw sewage about him and his fitness for office,” Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said during a Friday morning appearance on Good Morning America.

First Lady Melania Trump also defended Trump, saying in a statement released by her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, that when Trump “gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”

To Mika tweet, the spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump says: "When her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder." — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) June 29, 2017

However, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said he thought that Trump’s comments were inappropriate.

“What we’re trying to do around here is improve the tone, the civility of the debate. And this obviously doesn’t help do that.”

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) also condemned Trump’s Twitter tirade, describing it as “beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.”

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images]