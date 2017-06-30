Brad Pitt Reportedly Made Tearful Apologies To His And Angelina Jolie’s Kids In Thereapy After Plane Incident

Brad Pitt is making things right with the kids. After an emotional divorce from Angelina Jolie, the War Machine star has been going through therapy and recently made a tearful apology for the plane incident with Maddox last summer. How is Pitt turning things around?

According to Hollywood Life, the actor has been undergoing intense therapy sessions with the children. Determined to repair his relationships, Pitt is owning up to his part in the divorce and admitting that alcohol was a factor. While the therapy sessions are hard on the kids, sources claim that they are bringing everyone closer together.

“The kids don’t love therapy, but they know that Brad has to do it,” a source shared.

The insider added that Pitt has experienced a few emotional sessions with his therapist. This includes coming to terms with the problems in his marriage and apologizing to the kids. As fans will recall, Pitt allegedly abused Maddox on a private plan last summer, an incident that directly led to Jolie’s decision to end the marriage.

Pitt and Jolie were together for over a decade and share six kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Although most of the children have forgiven Brad Pitt for his actions, it doesn’t sound like Maddox is ready to move on just yet.

“Maddox is fiercely loyal to Angie and sees himself as her protector,” the insider added.

Jolie currently enjoys full custody of the children while Pitt is allowed unsupervised visits. With Pitt’s relationship with his kids on the mend, the source revealed that he has taken them on a number of different outings this year. It also helps that Jolie just purchased a home near his Los Feliz compound. In fact, Jolie is thrilled that Pitt has been living a sober life and is starting to trust him a lot more.

With Pitt spending more time with the brood, ET Online reports that they actually spend a lot of time bonding over Will Ferrell movies. Ferrell recently admitted that Pitt and his kids love watching his films and sharing a good laugh.

“Brad Pitt is another guy who’s just like, ‘I can’t tell you how many of your movies we’ve just sat and watched with the kids and we equally are just sharing a laugh,” Ferrell shared.

Although Pitt is clearly turning his life around, People reports that comedian Jim Jefferies just fired him from his late-night show. Pitt appeared as a bleak weatherman on the show, and Jeffries recently announced that Pitt will no longer be a part of the skit. One can only assume it us because he is Brad Pitt and has other things to do!

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]