Scott Disick Says He And Bella Thorne Are Not Together, ‘Just Hooking Up’

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne were first seen together in this incredibly odd pairing during the Cannes Film Festival. While the pair seemed to be getting to know each other pretty well, as in heavy petting sessions poolside, they made it pretty clear they were no longer seeing one another when Scott Disick was seen hooking up with multiple women after the fact.

Bella Thorne was seen with her dream ex, Gregg Sulkin, and many thought this weird romance had finally imploded on itself.

However, Bella was recently seen out with Scott Disick at Lana Del Rey’s birthday party where the pair were, unsurprisingly, drinking and partying hard.

According to a source close to Scott Disick, he and Bella are not dating, just hooking up, and are both free to see other people. So theoretically, if her ex is cool with it, Bella could still be trying to win back her former bae, Gregg Sulkin, while getting a little side action with Scott Disick.

The young former Disney channel star, aside from her chaotic love life, also has a new song out entitled “Just Call,'” for which she collaborated with Prince Fox. She had previously teased on her social media that she was in the studio recording, at least when she wasn’t hooking up with Scott Disick.

It's no surprise I've lost control A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Bella Thorne and Scott Disick together is a little bit surprising for many, especially considering Bella is the same age as Scott’s youngest sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner. Although Bella likes to party hard, it was rumored that she had previously stated that she wasn’t necessarily interested in the party lifestyle that Scott Disick lead.

Rumors have swirled that Scott Disick is risking his health with his current drinking habits and friends are concerned about his rising blood pressure. They believe if he keeps it up, he may have liver failure in the near future, which concerns many members of his family and his friends.

Scott Disick’s drinking has gotten so out of control that it has also been rumored that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian has threatened to limit his visitation with his three children until he is able to handle things better.

Cruising A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Stringer/Getty Images and Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]