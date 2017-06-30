Trump Sends Feds To Chicago Following Through On Warning To Mayor

Donald Trump warned the mayor of Chicago that they needed to crack down on the gangs, shootings, and crimes in that city or he was going to send in federal agents. With Chicago seeing more than 1,700 shootings already this year, Trump is staying true to his word. According to Fox & Friends on Friday morning, Trump tweeted the news that he’s sending additional federal agents into Chicago. He announced the news in an early morning tweet on Friday.

Trump’s tweet was straightforward this morning. The president’s tweet said, “Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year!” The violence and an overwhelming number of deaths due to this violence have been on Trump’s radar even before he took the oath of office.

Back in January Trump sent out a tweet with his future intentions, but he gave the law enforcement and the city government in Chicago a chance to do their own crack down first. In January Trump warned in a tweet, “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!”

Trump has endured a firestorm of criticism for recent tweets in which he fired back at a couple of morning show hosts who sent many disparaging remarks the president’s way. As the president, it appears his tweets this morning about the feds going into Chicago are his way of saying it’s back to the business at hand.

Trump tweeted this warning just days after stepping into the Oval Office, back on January 24, according to Politico. Then again in February, he announced that seven people had been shot in just one day during that month in yet another tweet asking “what is going on there?” and firmly suggesting “Chicago needs help!” Trump has kept an eye on Chicago and the number of violent acts committed in that city.

RT News reported back in January that Trump told Mayor Rahm Emanuel to fix the crime rate or he will “send in the Feds.” As Fox & Friends suggested this morning Mayor Rahm Emanuel should welcome this extra help. The federal agents joining forces with local law enforcement are from the Department of Alcohol Tabacco and Fire Arms (ATF) and Trump sent 20 more ATF agents to Chicago this week to join the 35 to 40 agents previously sent to that city.

This time around the strike force is different than previous attempts under the Obama administration, reports Chicago Fox News. The agents were sent in previous strike force attempts for months at a time but then they would vacate once prosecution was unveiled. This is not a “flash-in-he-pan” operation, cites Dave Coulson, who is a spokesperson for the ATF in Chicago. He said this is “long-term,” as these agents are here “permanently.”

Kellyanne Conway spoke with Fox & Friends on their Friday morning show and she said how Trump’s main concern has always been the safety of all Americans and it was clear that Chicago needed help. She didn’t elaborate on this news of more ATF agents sent into the city, she opted to wait for Trump to address this with the media himself.

