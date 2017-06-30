‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Maxie Returns In July-Will There Be Babies In The Future For Her And Nathan?

General Hospital has been without Maxie Jones West for far too long now. Actress Kirsten Storms has been on a medical leave since March and fans have been patiently waiting for her to return to the ABC soap. Now the wait is almost over as the exact return date has finally been revealed, and it is only three weeks away.

Storms and her TV husband, Ryan Paevey, took part in a Facebook Live chat on Thursday and there were some interesting tidbits that were revealed by the twosome. First off, Maxie’s exact return date is set for July 24. She will be headed back to Port Charles, and back to her husband, Nathan West.

Maxie has been gone for months after leaving town right after she married the man of her dreams. She took a job in Portland and has been there ever since. Nathan will be thrilled to have his new wife back with him, but there could be some tension as well. After all, she left him soon after they said I do. It has been a long few months for Nathan without his wife by his side. What does the future hold for this General Hospital couple known an Naxie?

Will there be a baby that will come into the picture for them? That question was asked by a fan during their Facebook chat and they both seemed pretty open to that possibility. Maxie already has one daughter who lives with her daddy, Spinelli, in Portland. She has been able to spend lots of time with her while she was working near her, so she may just come home and want to start a family with him.

As it stands right now, Naxie will stay together for a while. Of course, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be trouble along the way, and nothing is ever certain on a soap. Nathan is currently involved with Amy Driscoll on General Hospital, but not romantically. He is helping her get a book deal by pretending to be Man Landers. Their secret is that Amy writes the advice column, but uses Nathan has the face of Man Landers.

We didn't forget you, West Coast! "Ask Man Landers" could be over before one copy is published. Intrigued? #GH starts NOW on ABC. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/HacoMdauok — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 29, 2017

How will Maxie feel about that when she gets home? Apparently, Maxie and Amy went to school together and Maxie had bullied her back then. Amy is not a huge fan of Nathan’s wife, so it will be interesting to see those two interact together. Will Maxie even remember any of her doings from high school? She could just ruin the book deal for Amy if she ends up spilling the secret to the publisher.

There is also the question as to whether her sister-in-law, Nina Reeves, will let Maxie have her job back at Crimson. Nelle Hayes just got hired as Nina’s new assistant, but she doesn’t have the skills that Maxie does. It would be interesting to have them both working together at Crimson.

Are you excited to have Kirsten Storms back on General Hospital? Will there be the pitter patter of baby feet in Naxie’s future? Stay tuned to General Hospital this July to see how things heat up.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]