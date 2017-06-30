Steven Universe is currently on a sizeable hiatus once again, leaving fans on the edge of their seats for nth time. Despite the uncertainties of the hit Cartoon Network animated series, many are expecting to see a thrilling comeback, particularly the unveiling of Steven’s new personality and the mysterious murder of Pink Diamond.

After airing four episodes last month, Steven Universe Season 5 took a break from the small screens unannounced. However, series creator Rebecca Sugar dropped an exciting teaser that would truly thrill the animated show’s huge fan base.

In an interview with the Rolling Stone, she said that the mystery surrounding the demise of Pink Diamond will continue. Apparently, the real offender of the crime might be unveiled when the series returns.

“This is a murder mystery and it’s not over.”

To recall, Steven Universe Season 5 Episode 2 featured Steven being put on trial for the assassination of Pink Diamond. His lawyer, a Zircon, argued that the facts have been covered up.

There were claims that the show’s main villain, Yellow Diamond, is held responsible for Pink Diamond’s death while other theories point to Rose Quartz as the murderer. There are also speculations that the real murderer of Pink Diamond, when revealed, will definitely be a surprise to everyone.

Another anticipated treat in the upcoming episodes of Steven Universe Season 5 is the unveiling of a brand new Steven. Rebecca Sugar has been generous enough in giving away spoilers, adding more hype to the show’s return.

In an interview earlier this month, the Emmy-nominated writer hinted that the strong followers of the show will see a new Steven as the storyline progresses.

Rebecca Sugar revealed her excitement as Steven is set to embark on his new role and embrace his magic Gem powers.

The series creator also said that in the past episodes, Steven is used to prioritizing the needs of others above his, however, this time, fans can expect to see a huge difference.

With a new Steven and the resolution of Pink Diamond’s mysterious death, Steven Universe Season 5 is getting more exciting than ever. Fans of the hit animated series are sure to get their entertaining treats when the show returns soon.

