Fans will be missing Travis Fimmel at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, as the man who portrayed Ragnar Lothbrok might not be a part of the Vikings panel this year.

The death of Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings Season 4 certainly had fans freaking out because the former King of Kattegat was the show’s main character. In addition to that, some believe that Travis Fimmel was the glue that managed to keep the series together. Nevertheless, Ragnar is dead and it looks like Fimmel will no longer be showing up at SDCC alongside Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig and Gustaf Skarsgaard.

Katheryn Winnick has already confirmed that Vikings will be at SDCC on Friday, July 21. The star of The Dark Tower did not reveal which of her castmates will join her at the show’s panel but fans are hoping that one actor in particular will show up. Is it possible that Travis Fimmel will be around to answer questions about Ragnar this month?

There have been speculations that Travis Fimmel will reprise his role as Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings Season 5, which could also mean that the Warcraft star still needs to be at the show’s SDCC panel. However, Fimmel has already made it clear that he is done with the character after Ragnar’s death in “All His Angels”.

Travis Fimmel has been a huge part of Vikings right from the start. The first four seasons of the History series showed how his character Ragnar Lothbrok went from being a farmer to the celebrated Northman who raided England and Paris.

Unfortunately, things took a shocking turn for Ragnar in Vikings Season 4 as he found himself addicted to opium and defeated by his own brother Rollo. The second half of the season showed how the old man tried to reconnect with his estranged sons and ultimately pursue his delayed revenge on King Ecbert. News of Ragnar’s death had his sons (as well as viewers) roaring for vengeance and the creation of the Great Heathen Army. It was a sacrifice that ensured Travis Fimmel’s character had his proper send-off to Valhalla as Bjorn Ironside, Ubbe, Hvitserk and Ivar the Boneless took over in the History series.

Travis Fimmel’s absence at SDCC might be depressing but fans are also looking forward to some great news during the panel. A new trailer for Vikings Season 5 is expected to debut and the cast might finally announce the show’s air date.

