Jay-Z Seemingly Admits To Cheating On Beyonce In His New Album 4:44

It appears that Jay-Z has admitted to cheating on Beyonce in the title track of his latest album, 4:44. Jay-Z released his highly anticipated 13th studio album at midnight E.S.T. Friday, via his own music streaming service Tidal.

There have been rumors regarding Jay-Z cheating on Beyonce ever since the songstress hinted so in her critically acclaimed album Lemonade, released last year. And in this latest release, his first in four years, Jay-Z seems to admit to these rumors. The rapper seemingly apologizes to the mother of his children for all of his past indiscretions in the title song of the album, according to the Mirror. In another song, titled “Kill Jay Z”, the rapper opens up about the incident from the 2014 Met Gala, where Beyonce’s younger sister Solange confronted him.

The rappers appears to really open up in the song “4:44”, writing that he would probably die of shame if his children knew “what he had done” and refused to look at him the same way.

“If my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do… “If they don’t look at me the same I would probably die of all the shame.”

And in case that isn’t enough to convince you what the rapper is apologizing about, the next lines of the song explicitly contain the words ‘apology’ and ‘womanize, with the rapper writing that it was only with the addition of the twins to the couple’s lives that put some sense in him. Beyonce first announced that she was expecting twins on Feb 01. The songstress gave birth to the twins on Jun 18. The names and pictures of the twins have not yet been published.

“I apologize, often womanize, took my child to be born, see through a woman’s eyes. Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles. Took me too long for this song. I don’t deserve you.”

The rapper further admits to having toyed with Beyonce’s emotions, claiming he did so because he was emotionless. He adds:

“What good is a menage a trois when you have a soul mate?”

Jay-Z also addresses an incident involving him and Beyonce’s younger sister Solance in 2014 Met Gala. CCTV caught a footage of Solange beating Jay-Z while Beyonce stood just feets away ignoring the whole incident.

“You egg Solange on knowing all along all you had to say was you was wrong. You almost went Eric Benet. Let the baddest girl in the world get away. I don’t even know what to say, n****r never go Eric Benet.”

The BeyHive after listening to Jay-Z's 4:44 and realizing Lemonade was a real story… pic.twitter.com/ThUhkH6ZX7 — Normal Male Sarcasm (@MaleSarcasm) June 30, 2017

Jay-Z’s new album was released exclusively on Tidal on Friday. As soon as the album was live, fans started commenting on the songs and on Jay-Z’s apology. Many were shocked by the fact that the things Beyonce had hinted of in her album Lemonade were actually real, and the singer was letting out her pain.

