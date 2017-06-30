Joe And Mika Fire Back: ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Question POTUS Mental State, Tell Him To Stop Watching Show

The Morning Joe co-hosts shelved their vacation plans and returned to the studio Friday in response to President Trump’s controversial tweets. Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough who are both engaged and were supposed to kick-start their July 4 trip early by taking Friday off. But the pair preferred to hit the studio by 6:00 a.m. and fire back at Donald Trump.

The president had posted a pair of controversial tweets Thursday directed at Mika and Joe while the MSNBC show was still live on air. The 70-year-old had deemed the show pitiably rated, called the co-hosts crazy and commented on Brzezinski’s physical appearance.

Trump had tweeted that he noticed that the former network correspondent was bleeding from a face lift when she tried to ask him for an interview during her three-day stay at the Mar-a-lago. Two mornings before the president tweet attack at the MSNBC hosts he had also launched a tirade of tweets against the New York Times and CNN.

The Business Insider believes the feud was sparked by Mika Brzezinski’s comment over the fake Time magazine cover displayed in Trump’s properties. The 50-year-old author had accused the president of tearing the country apart and mocked him for covering his hands, an accusation that dates back to a Spy magazine publication where the businessman at that time was called a “short-fingered vulgarian.”

After Trump’s response on Thursday, Scarborough, a former Republican congressman and Mika had first responded to the president’s tweets via an opinion article published by the Washington Post. In the lengthy piece, the engaged couple queried the president’s “unhealthy obsession” with their show, adding that if he could not deal with criticism, all he needed to do was not to watch the shows that did just that.

“We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat screen TV tuned to Fox and Friends.”

A few minutes after the article was published, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough appeared on Morning Joe questioning the mental and emotional mind state of Donald Trump. In the opinion article, the pair said the president’s tweets were a stark reminder of his persistent assault on women.

“It is disturbing that the president of the United States keeps up his unrelenting assault on women. From his menstruation musings about Megyn Kelly, to his fat-shaming treatment of a former Miss Universe, to his braggadocio claims about grabbing women’s genitals, the 45th president is setting the poorest standards for our children.”

Scarborough pointed out on the Morning Joe that President Trump continued to attack women because he feared them. He added that even when he said unfavorable things about Trump “for some reason, he always goes after Mika.”

The Morning Joe co-hosts debunked the president’s claims that they spent three days at his estate. According to them, Scarborough only attended a dinner there on New Year’s Eve while Brzezinski visited the next day after accepting a request from Trump. In the joint article, they also called out the president’s lies about Mika ever having a facelift.

“Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal. And though it is no one’s business, the president’s petulant attack against yet another woman’s looks compels us to report that Mika has never had a facelift.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images]