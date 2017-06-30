Venus Williams Caused Deadly Car Crash—Ran A Red Light And Victim Died

Venus Williams was involved in a car crash that’s turned deadly. The professional tennis player ran a light two weeks ago causing an accident and the victim just died in the hospital.

An accident that’s turned deadly

Tennis professional Venus Williams was recently in a car accident that has left one man dead, according to a police report that was released on Friday by E News.

The car accident occurred on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, however, the victim of the crash, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, died nearly two weeks later. He was taken to the ICU with head trauma following the collision.

The victim’s wife suffered from broken bones and a few other injuries. She was the one driving the car when Venus ran a red light, crashing into their car with her 2010 Sequoia SUV.

The victim’s wife was driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent and told the police at the scene of the accident that there was not enough time for her to stop the car to prevent Venus Willaims’ car from colliding with theirs.

Venus says the light was green

Meanwhile, the tennis player said that she entered the intersection on a green light and traffic had slowed her down because people were not clearing te intersection, which was what she said had caused the crash.

Williams also said that she had not seen the elderly couple’s car when she crossed into the intersection.

Eyewitnesses told investigators at the accident scene that Venus Williams ran a red light.

The police report did not reveal that the professional athlete was under any sort of alcohol or drug influence, nor did it say that she was possibly distracted by an electronic device.

Serena William’s older sister is being held responsible for the deadly car crash, with the report stating that she “is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver].”

Palm Beach Gardens Maj. Paul Rogers told ABC News that the car accident is still being investigated and that Venus Williams has not yet been cited or charged yet.

Since the accident which resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man, Venus has come forward to publicly express her “deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

TMZ was the first to report the crash victim’s death and E! News has reached out to the professional athlete for a comment but has not heard back.

