Stephen King: Trump A ‘Ridiculous, Undignified, Childish A**hat

Legendary horror author Stephen King has no love for Donald Trump. Indeed, the father of modern horror has bragged on social media because the POTUS recently saw fit to block him on Twitter, and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling even famously came to his defense. Even so, after Trump sent some of his most offensive post-inauguration tweets out into cyberspace on Thursday, Stephen King has once again come out swinging against the POTUS.

On June 29, Trump took to Twitter to brutally and profanely attack the MSNBC program Morning Joe, along with its hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. As CNN reports, the Trump tweets that hit the Twitterverse in the early Thursday morning hours were offensive to many, including long-time Trump supporters and high-profile members of the GOP.

Trump’s Thursday tweets were seemingly unprovoked. In them, he classlessly crossed a line that most Americans would hope their POTUS would never venture near. He called Morning Joe“poorly rated” and wrote that the hosts “speak badly of me.” Then, Donald Trump began elementary school name-calling and accused the high-profile morning show hosts of hitting him up at Mar-a-Lago near the first of the year, looking for an interview that he refused to provide. What’s more, Donald Trump even made comments about an alleged Mika Brzezinski face-lift, saying that “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

The words brought to mind Trump comments made during the campaign season, when he tweeted about Megyn Kelly bleeding out of her “whatever” – something that many took as a wholly inappropriate, sexist and unacceptable comment about menstruation.

Trump’s Thursday morning tweets were so offensive that big name members of the GOP immediate took to media outlets and social media to condemn them. Among the Trump critics? None other than Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.

“Obviously I don’t see that as an appropriate comment.”

According to GOP Senator Ben Sasse, the Trump tweet didn’t reach the appropriate dignity level of the office of POTUS.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham called the Trump tweet “what is wrong with American politics.”

Stephen King, however, was much less politically correct when he tweeted his response to Donald Trump’s incredibly unprofessional, unpresidential and off-putting early morning Twitter attack on prominent members of the American media. According to Stephen King, who has called Trump worse than any horror story he’s ever conceived…

…and “an almost textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder…

…the POTUS crossed an unbelievable line on Thursday morning, when he made reference to the “bleeding face” of a female TV personality.

And, true to fashion, Stephen King wasn’t about to toe the GOP party line when he called out Donald Trump on Twitter. Far from it. Rather, in a tweet that may or may not catch the attention of the POTUS (remember, King has publicly claimed to be blocked from reading or posting to the Donald Trump Twitter account), Stephen King had some seriously point-blank criticism for Trump.

According to King, Donald Trump (i.e., “the president”) is a “hurtful, bullying, boorish, ridiculous, undignified, childish a**hat.”

Also according to Stephen King, making that kind of public statement against the POTUS “hurts.”

Although many familiar with King’s anti-Trump Twitter tirades might argue that having his opinions of the POTUS may hurt King far less than pointing them out on social media. Indeed, King went on to call out the “pettiness” and “viciousness” of the ever-present barrage of Trump tweets.

Overall, the master of modern horror publicly blasted Trump as “not cut out for the main stage.”

