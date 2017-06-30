Stephen King: Trump A ‘Ridiculous, Undignified, Childish A**hat

Legendary horror author Stephen King has no love for Donald Trump. Indeed, the father of modern horror has bragged on social media because the POTUS recently saw fit to block him on Twitter, and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling even famously came to his defense. Even so, after Trump sent some of his most offensive post-inauguration tweets out into cyberspace on Thursday, Stephen King has once again come out swinging against the POTUS.

On June 29, Trump took to Twitter to brutally and profanely attack the MSNBC program Morning Joe, along with its hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. As CNN reports, the Trump tweets that hit the Twitterverse in the early Thursday morning hours were offensive to many, including long-time Trump supporters and high-profile members of the GOP.

Trump’s Thursday tweets were seemingly unprovoked. In them, he classlessly crossed a line that most Americans would hope their POTUS would never venture near. He called Morning Joe“poorly rated” and wrote that the hosts “speak badly of me.” Then, Donald Trump began elementary school name-calling and accused the high-profile morning show hosts of hitting him up at Mar-a-Lago near the first of the year, looking for an interview that he refused to provide. What’s more, Donald Trump even made comments about an alleged Mika Brzezinski face-lift, saying that “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

The words brought to mind Trump comments made during the campaign season, when he tweeted about Megyn Kelly bleeding out of her “whatever” – something that many took as a wholly inappropriate, sexist and unacceptable comment about menstruation.

Re Megyn Kelly quote: "you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever" (NOSE). Just got on w/thought — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2015

Trump’s Thursday morning tweets were so offensive that big name members of the GOP immediate took to media outlets and social media to condemn them. Among the Trump critics? None other than Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.

“Obviously I don’t see that as an appropriate comment.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Trump's "Morning Joe" tweets: "Obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment." https://t.co/Sz11G25P86 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) June 29, 2017

According to GOP Senator Ben Sasse, the Trump tweet didn’t reach the appropriate dignity level of the office of POTUS.

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham called the Trump tweet “what is wrong with American politics.”

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Stephen King, however, was much less politically correct when he tweeted his response to Donald Trump’s incredibly unprofessional, unpresidential and off-putting early morning Twitter attack on prominent members of the American media. According to Stephen King, who has called Trump worse than any horror story he’s ever conceived…

That this guy has his finger on the nuclear trigger is worse than any horror story I ever wrote. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

…and “an almost textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder…

Trump's tweets in his first hundred days draw a pretty clear portrait: he's an almost textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 4, 2017

…the POTUS crossed an unbelievable line on Thursday morning, when he made reference to the “bleeding face” of a female TV personality.

The President-elect prepares his Christmas cards to foreign leaders. pic.twitter.com/eRsM1lnccb — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 22, 2016

And, true to fashion, Stephen King wasn’t about to toe the GOP party line when he called out Donald Trump on Twitter. Far from it. Rather, in a tweet that may or may not catch the attention of the POTUS (remember, King has publicly claimed to be blocked from reading or posting to the Donald Trump Twitter account), Stephen King had some seriously point-blank criticism for Trump.

The viciousness of Trump's tweets is disturbing, the pettiness perhaps more so. This guy is not cut out for the main stage. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 30, 2017

According to King, Donald Trump (i.e., “the president”) is a “hurtful, bullying, boorish, ridiculous, undignified, childish a**hat.”

The president is a hurtful, bullying, boorish, ridiculous, undignified, childish asshat. And it hurts to say that. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 29, 2017

Also according to Stephen King, making that kind of public statement against the POTUS “hurts.”

Although many familiar with King’s anti-Trump Twitter tirades might argue that having his opinions of the POTUS may hurt King far less than pointing them out on social media. Indeed, King went on to call out the “pettiness” and “viciousness” of the ever-present barrage of Trump tweets.

Overall, the master of modern horror publicly blasted Trump as “not cut out for the main stage.”

Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, after believing Donald Trump was the CANDIDATE of evil, switches her allegiance to someone even worse. pic.twitter.com/ZkvrfPffE5 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 2, 2016

What do you think? Does Stephen King have a point when it comes to Trump and his tweeting? Or, should the renowned author stick to horror fiction? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Mark Lennihan/AP Images]