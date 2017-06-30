Jay Z Drops New Music On Tidal: ‘4:44’ Is A Hit, According To Twitter

Jay Z just dropped some highly anticipated new music, 4:44, at midnight, June 30, EST. The rapper, who recently welcomed twins with his wife Beyonce, hasn’t released a full album in four years.

An Exclusive Drop

Jay Z released his 13th studio album, 4:44, on Tidal at midnight on Friday. The rapper also made a deal with Sprint so that only customers of the wireless carrier will be able to sign up for Tidal after 12 a.m. EST and access the new music, The Verge reported.

Sprint apparently awarded Jay Z’s music streaming company, Tidal, with a $75 million budget for exclusives as a part of their investment in the service. There is no word yet on when the new music will be available on iTunes.

Beyonce just delivered the couple’s twins two weeks ago, but Jay Z is already back to business, dropping his first album in four years on June 30. The new album, 4:44, is the first since HOV’s Magna Carter Holy Grail album, which was released on June 4, 2013.

The album was entirely produced by No I.D.

Jay Z had famed musicians like Frank Ocean and Damien Marley collaborate with him on the new album.

Beyonce can also be heard on 4:44’s sixth track, “Family Feud.”

Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, also featured his mother, Gloria Carter, on his 13th studio album, according to XXLMag.

The rapper released some cryptic advertisements for his new album in the beginning of June, but did not give fans many hints besides “4:44,” Complex reported.

Some guerrilla marketing tactics were used in cities on subway station walls and billboards.

Here is the full 4:44 tracklist:

1. “Kill Jay Z”

2. “The Story of O.J.”

3. “Smile” Feat. Gloria Carter

4. “Caught Their Eyes” Feat. Frank Ocean

5. “4:44″

6. “Family Feud”

7. “Bam” Feat. Damian Marley

8. “Moonlight”

9. “Marcy Me”

10. “Legacy”

Twitter Fans Think ‘4:44’ Is A Hit Already

Fans of Jay Z have already been talking on Twitter about the album, and the overall reaction seems to be positive.

Jay Z killed this album. #444 (strip club < credit) checks credit karma to make sure I’m still good lol. — Mo Mo (@Moncherree7) June 30, 2017

Mane Jay Z on another level!! #444 — ✨Interstate dP✨ (@1IG_dP) June 30, 2017

This wasn’t Jay Z on this album, this was Shawn Carter. #444 — kevikev (@KColclough6) June 30, 2017

iiight wait, I need a blunt for this 444 album…. Jay Z… you’re the man! BK all day! — Mr. Weeks (@MrDane1982) June 30, 2017

Congrats Jay Z from all of us at 100.3 The Beat. The album is incredible! We’ll be playing #444 all day via @iHeartRadio ❤ Keep shining! pic.twitter.com/dBzEpiOpcT — Tammie Holland (@TammieHolland) June 30, 2017

Jay Z is the Michael Jordan of hip-hop???? #444 — Josh Stier (@JoshStier) June 30, 2017

Jay Z ain’t playin wit y’all???? #444 — Beeny????????Kravitz (@_2Jayz) June 30, 2017

This is definitely Jay Z’s most personal album. From insecurities to infidelity and struggles from religion we learned so much. #444 — kevikev (@KColclough6) June 30, 2017

“Beyonce gave us Lemonade and Jay Z is giving us Hennessey.”???? Correction this is Dusse. #444 — #WiseWords DecentMan (@1WiseDecentMan) June 30, 2017

Nothing like a new Jay Z album on a Friday #444 pic.twitter.com/GDGCJN4Tso — Zunaid Green (@ZUNAIDtheEDITOR) June 30, 2017

The fact that I can love Jay Z AND Beyonce with no question.???????????????? #powercouple #444 — Dominiq Dudley (@dom_NOkennedy) June 30, 2017

The exclusive release of the album on Tidal has a lot of Jay Z fans considering a subscription to the rapper’s music streaming service.

Anyone that has Apple Music and cannot listen to Jay z’s new album. #444 #jayz pic.twitter.com/Nd3VyvHmYH — Alex Robert Friedman (@Alex_Friedman31) June 30, 2017

Who gonna let me use their tidal account so I can listen to this Jay Z album. #Tidal #444 — Jeremy Clay (@JeremyClay) June 30, 2017

