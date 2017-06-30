Jay Z Drops New Music On Tidal: ‘4:44’ Is A Hit, According To Twitter
jay z drops new album 444 exclusively on tidal
Music

Jay Z Drops New Music On Tidal: ‘4:44’ Is A Hit, According To Twitter

Jay Z just dropped some highly anticipated new music, 4:44, at midnight, June 30, EST. The rapper, who recently welcomed twins with his wife Beyonce, hasn’t released a full album in four years.

An Exclusive Drop

Jay Z released his 13th studio album, 4:44, on Tidal at midnight on Friday. The rapper also made a deal with Sprint so that only customers of the wireless carrier will be able to sign up for Tidal after 12 a.m. EST and access the new music, The Verge reported.

Sprint apparently awarded Jay Z’s music streaming company, Tidal, with a $75 million budget for exclusives as a part of their investment in the service. There is no word yet on when the new music will be available on iTunes.

Beyonce just delivered the couple’s twins two weeks ago, but Jay Z is already back to business, dropping his first album in four years on June 30. The new album, 4:44, is the first since HOV’s Magna Carter Holy Grail album, which was released on June 4, 2013.

The album was entirely produced by No I.D.

Jay Z had famed musicians like Frank Ocean and Damien Marley collaborate with him on the new album.

Beyonce can also be heard on 4:44’s sixth track, “Family Feud.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, also featured his mother, Gloria Carter, on his 13th studio album, according to XXLMag.

The rapper released some cryptic advertisements for his new album in the beginning of June, but did not give fans many hints besides “4:44,” Complex reported.

Randomness on NYC subways #444 #confirmation #angelnumbers #sign #newyork #newyorkcity #ny #nyc #brooklyn #subway

A post shared by @your_brain_is_god on

Some guerrilla marketing tactics were used in cities on subway station walls and billboards.

ALL IS WELL #444

A post shared by Brendan Charles (@saintcharles) on

Here is the full 4:44 tracklist:

1. “Kill Jay Z”
2. “The Story of O.J.”
3. “Smile” Feat. Gloria Carter
4. “Caught Their Eyes” Feat. Frank Ocean
5. “4:44″
6. “Family Feud”
7. “Bam” Feat. Damian Marley
8. “Moonlight”
9. “Marcy Me”
10. “Legacy”

jay z drops new music 4:44
[Image via Mark Davis / Staff / Getty Images]

Twitter Fans Think ‘4:44’ Is A Hit Already

Fans of Jay Z have already been talking on Twitter about the album, and the overall reaction seems to be positive.

The exclusive release of the album on Tidal has a lot of Jay Z fans considering a subscription to the rapper’s music streaming service.

Will you listen to Jay Z’s new album 4:44? Would you consider buying a Tidal subscription just to listen to the rapper’s new music? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Stringer/Getty Images]

Comments