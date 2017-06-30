Khloe Kardashian Shows Off New ‘Skinny Boyfriend Jean’ For Good American On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian showed off her new “flattering skinny boyfriend jean” for Good American on Instagram after celebrating her 33rd birthday with friends and family.

Back to work

Khloe Kardashian celebrated turning 33 for several days, starting things off with a surprise party at Blind Dragon in Hollywood on Sunday and ending with Cheesecake Factory takeout on Tuesday. However, by Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was getting back to work by promoting the latest addition to her Good American clothing line.

The 33-year-old posted a photo wearing the new”flattering skinny boyfriend jean” on Instagram. The Good American Instagram account also posted the photo of Khloe wearing the jeans, Daily Mail reported.

She wore a black leather jacket off her shoulders and paired her outfit with a pair of black pointy heels.

Last week, Kardashian was promoting some sheer bodysuits with rhinestone detailing, one that read “GOOD” across the chest and the other had star shapes to cover her nipples.

Family & friend support

Khloe’s family and friends were super supportive of the birthday girl this past week.

Her boyfriend, who is reportedly already being referred to as the “love of her life,” posted a sweet Instagram post dedicated to Khloe on her birthday.

Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other. Let’s continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

The 26-year-old NBA player referred to the reality star as his “love” and said he “couldn’t wait to continue to build more memories” with her.

Her older sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote a post on her website, kourtneykardashian.com, called “5 Times Khloé Was #BodyGoals.”

Just dropped… our @goodamerican Good Mix is the most flattering skinny boyfriend jean! Shop our latest drop now on goodamerican.com #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

“Happy birthday! In honor of Khloé’s birthday today, I’m posting 5 times my sister looked smoking hot and was the definition of #bodygoals!”

Kim Kardashian, 36, also posted an article for Khloe’s birthday on her own website, kimkardashianwest.com, and added multiple photos of the sisters from when they were growing up and as young adults.

Happy birthday, Khloé! I’m so proud to call you my sister! You are one of the strongest, most determined people I know, and I love going through life together.

Kim also thanked Khloe for being the “best Auntie Koko” to her kids, North and Saint.

My little Northie! This face ???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Jonathan Cheban, a longtime Kardashian family friend, gave Khloe a shout out on Instagram saying that she was “truly one of a kind” and that she had the “best energy” and was “always a great friend.”

Just waiting on baby like…. A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Khloe thanked her family and friends for all that they did to make her birthday feel special and that Tristan Thompson had treated her like a “queen.”

My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It’s actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it’s mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!! (Tap for glam details) A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Just days after Khloe’s birthday, her ex-husband Lamar Odom went on Wendy Williams where he said that he had given up on any hope of the two of them getting back together. The former professional basketball player said that he saw that his ex-wife seemed happy with the Cleveland Cavaliers player and wished them the best.

My King A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian’s new skinny jeans she promoted on Instagram for Good American? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images]