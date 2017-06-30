‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Changes The ‘Rules’ Of The Franchise,’ Insists Adam Driver

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will change the rules of the franchise when it is released next year. That’s according to Adam Driver, who will be reprising his role as Kylo Ren in the hugely anticipated blockbuster and has now surprisingly provided some new details on the film. The Girls actor recently explained how writer and director Rian Johnson has blended “the familiar” with the “unfamiliar” in The Last Jedi, and in the process has changed the rules of the series.

[Johnson] created new rules for the Star Wars universe and balanced the familiar and unfamiliar very adeptly while respecting that his audience can handle ambiguity.

Adam Driver made this declaration during his recent interview with the Huffington Post, via the Express. At the same time as making the above comments about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Rian Johnson’s work on the film, the 33-year-old actor admitted you can see evidence of how he will alter the Star Wars franchise in his previous films. Rian Johnson’s directorial career began back in 2005 with Brick, which he then followed up with The Brothers Bloom in 2008, and then Looper in 2012, each of which he wrote as well as directed.

The fact that Adam Driver has given such a big sign of approval to Rian Johnson will come as a welcome relief to fans of the Star Wars franchise. That’s because, when it comes to directors, there has been a lot of change in the universe over the last few days.

At the start of last week it was suddenly announced that Phil Lord and Chris Miller had unceremoniously been dumped as the directors on the still-untitled Han Solo film. The duo were soon replaced at the helm of the film by Ron Howard, and ever since there has seemingly been daily updates from sources and insiders about why Lord and Miller were fired from the blockbuster.

There has been no such issues with Rian Johnson while he has been working on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, though. With just six months until the film is released, Rian Johnson is currently hard at work editing The Last Jedi and making it just right for release.

Adam Driver insisted that this process has seen him prioritize “characters and story.” We’ll get to see what that entails when Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally released on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]