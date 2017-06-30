Kim Kardashian Teams Up With Jaclyn Hill Amidst Makeup Controversy

Kim Kardashian shared her experience working with renowned makeup vlogger Jaclyn Hill to showcase Kardashian’s new KKW Beauty Contour & Highlight Kit makeup line, with the video collaboration, despite all of the controversy surrounding the reality star and her new product.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star started a short live stream announcing that she will be engaging in a makeup application session with Hill, according to Hollywood Life. The first one showed Kardashian and the beauty guru prior to doing each other’s makeup and announcing their collaboration before the stream ends.

The next stream followed soon, showing the two women partly done with their makeup session without any real details of the process, although they did ask the viewers to share any inquiries on Twitter before ending the stream. The third and final video showed Kardashian and Hill fully done applying their makeup, although it seems that there could be more work done on their looks since the reality star announced that viewers can tune into Hill’s YouTube channel for a video containing the final result.

The announcement likely came as part of an attempt to promote the pair’s respective new makeup kit lines; with Hill releasing her new Morphe Brushes Morphe X Jaclyn Hill Palette, while Kardashian has her new KKW X Contour & Highlight kit. Speaking of which, the latter and its progenitor actually came into a great deal of controversy when it was released, according to The Daily Mail.

Yesterday was so fun!❤️ Video with @kimkardashian will be coming soon to my channel???? Go subscribe to be notified!???? A post shared by J A C L Y N???? (@jaclynhill) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Kim’s new Contour Kit launched the previous week, with the occasion accompanied by a launch event held in her own home. A number of internet celebrities were invited to the event, with one of the more prominent invitees being Jackie Aina, who boasts more than a million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Being the social media darling that she is, Kardashian shared bits and pieces of the event on her Instagram account. A series of pictures from the event shows the reality star posing with a number of people, all of which contain no Aina whatsoever.

The internet went ablaze over the issue, accusing the starlet of leaving out the vlogger, due to discontent over how her product was reviewed. Allegedly, Kardashian’s snubbing of Aina is due to the latter not giving the new KKW makeup line a brightly glowing review, even though Aina simply gave a balanced appraisal of the product.

about last night???? the #KKWbeauty launch was everything I would want in a beauty launch. Seriously so well put together! Kim invited us into her home and was super sweet and professional. Due to BEYOND overwhelming response I’m going to review their new launch today on my channel! Stay tuned???? A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Fan have been piling on Kardashian for her perceived shady tactics, although only time will tell just how this controversy will turn out. Meanwhile, on her end, Kardashian could very well ignore the hubbub, considering her product has already made her $14 million. She seems to be focused on moving forward with a potential collaboration with Jaclyn Hill.

