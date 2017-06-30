Actor’s Brutal Review Of His ‘Undateable’ Blind Date Fires Up Women On Social Media

The reviews are in for a particularly “undateable” man who penned a scathing write-up of the woman who was set up with him for a blind date by a New York City magazine.

And for the reported record, the comments are not so nice.

Actor Billy Peck was contacted by Time Out New York recently to be included in their weekly “Undateables” column to hopefully influence a love connection between the 24-year-old performer and Alyssa Marino, also 24, a Vanity Fair video producer.

Peck, a man with a self-admitted “busy schedule,” went on to share with Time Out that the evening with Alyssa started out on a bad note when the media producer arrived to their dinner date a little later than previously expected.

“She was about five minutes late,” Peck — whose IMDB profile notes the acting up-and-comer as having “Disney prince” good looks and an ability to charm audiences with his “hidden vulnerability,” according to the New York Post — bemoaned to the “Undateable” columnist about Alyssa’s alleged tardiness at the start of their blind date.

“As soon as she walked into the room, I knew she wasn’t the girl for me,” the actor wrote next, adding, “she [just] didn’t have the goods.”

His blind date, Marino, meanwhile, didn’t appear have a clue of her “undateable” suitor’s true feelings about her.

“He stood up [when] I arrived, and we hugged. He was really nice and charming,” Marino mentioned of Peck’s actions at their introduction.

Peck, next, went on to pick apart Marino’s eating habits, criticizing the seemingly polite woman’s choice to have her high-priced steak fully-cooked as opposed to the meat still having a bit of “pink” inside.

“She ordered her filet mignon well-done. The waiter just looked at me, and I looked at the waiter. I was like, ‘Live your life, but this is not Outback Steakhouse, girl,'” Peck said in his review.

By the time dessert rolled around, Peck claimed the last thing he was interested in was sitting around and watching Alyssa enjoy the ice cream that she had previously ordered (and reportedly found “Awesome!,” as Time Out shared of her side of things) and was simply waiting for the right moment to make a graceful exit from their date.

“Whether I was attracted to her or not, I still had to sit there for two hours and be a gentleman,” Peck opined to the publication.

“I was trying to be nice and end the date, but the waiter was like, ‘Do you want some ice cream?’ and she was like, ‘Yay! Ice cream!’ So that was another 20 minutes. I feel like I took two hours of my time and just burned it.”

Once the “undateable” Peck’s profile of his blind date reached the online masses, however, women from all corners of social media sought out the prickly response giver’s social media accounts and gave Billy a piece of their minds.

Twitter blames Time Out New York's 'undateable' prospect for being mean on first date https://t.co/aHtQC7pvjP via @Metro_US — Sohel Bahjat (@realsohelbahjat) June 30, 2017

“And with one article, Billy Peck made sure everyone stayed away from his peck,” Twitter user @katersgonakate5 joked.

“Billy’s a very busy actor,” another Twitter user,@CascadiaForever, followed, “so I assume he waited for Alyssa to leave before he bussed the [restaurant] table.”

Peck eventually stated on Twitter that he had been “grossly misquoted” by Time Out, an accusation the editor-in-chief, Joel Maeres, both denied and forgave in the same breath by once again, offering their “services” to Peck.

“If Billy wants to join ‘Undateables’ again to get another chance [at romance], we’re all up for it,” Maeres responded to Page Six.

The “undateable” Peck, who the Post says shut down his social media account following the tweet storm, has yet to respond to the magazine’s second blind date offer.

