KCON 2017 LA: Seventeen, Cosmic Girls And Heize Added to Lineup of KPOP Acts

KCON 2017 LA is happening soon and the lineup of performers have just gotten longer. Seventeen, Heize and Cosmic Girls were added to the list as announced by the organizers earlier today.

The three teams joined the previously confirmed idol groups that include Girl’s Day, VIXX, ASTRO, NCT 127 and SF9. With this lineup, avid fans of Kpop in west coast of the U.S. should definitely not miss the KCON 2017 LA!

Following the KCON 2017 NY that was presented by Toyota, the LA version is expected to be a big hit as well.

What to expect at the KCON 2017 LA

The three-day Kpop convention in Los Angeles is taking place at the world famous Staples Center on Aug. 18-20 and it will be filled with activities that will allow fans to experience the Korean culture. Of course, attendees will get to enjoy the event’s main highlight of catching a glimpse of their favorite K-pop idols.

To be more exact, the convention will offer the usual two-day concert, workshops, food samplings, and meet and greet with some of the Korean stars. In addition, fans will get to know a lot of K-pop stuffs as this year’s KCON will also hold expanded K-beauty presentations and even e-sports events.

[LINEUP] After #KCON16NY, #SEVENTEEN is back to take over the stage of #KCON17LA!! DON'T WANNA CRY (but we can't stop crying tears of joy????) pic.twitter.com/0JwhaprzJM — KCON USA (@kconusa) June 30, 2017

Added Performers

All three newly added acts are slowly making their names in the major K-Wave field. They are surely great additions that will draw in more crowds at the upcoming convention in Staples Center.

Billboard notes that 13-member Seventeen group is taking a short break from its activities in order to attend the KCON 2017 LA. Currently, they are on tour for their North American Diamond Edge performances.

[LINEUP] We can't wait to see #HEIZE at #KCON17LA!! What's your favorite song from her?? pic.twitter.com/zCNEiibyA4 — KCON USA (@kconusa) June 30, 2017

So far, Heize is the only soloist invited to the event. She is one of the fast-rising female hip-hop artists that became known after appearing on Mnet’s hip-hop survival program called Unpretty Rapstar. Heize released her new R&B single titled I Don’t Know You earlier this week.

On the other hand, Cosmic Girls also recently released its new track titled Happy. The song is moving up on music charts and targeting to get the best comeback single for June.

[LINEUP] WOULD YOU LIKE to welcome #CosmicGirls to their first KCON with us?! #KCON17LA pic.twitter.com/MHxF99M990 — KCON USA (@kconusa) June 30, 2017

Finally, tickets for KCON 2017 LA will start to be on sale on July 7. Combo tickets that include passes for the events and concerts will begin selling on July 14.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]