‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Post-Rehab Photos Released

Teen Mom fans were horrified, and rightfully so, when, during the season finale, father Ryan Edwards was seen falling asleep while driving. Ryan has been seen on camera again, though, and he looks much better. Following the alarming scene, he admitted himself to a 30-day rehab program. The sober version of Edwards is looking good and much more capable of being a father to his children and caring for new wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Speculation about Ryan’s drug use was constant for months until his ex-wife, Maci Bookout, finally stated publicly that he struggled with pills. As reported by In Touch Weekly, when she reached out to a counselor for some guidance, she told them that she wasn’t sure what kind of pills he took. She described experiences she had with Edwards in which he fell asleep during a conversation and other times that he was “extremely wide-eyed” and didn’t “look right.” She said then that she would be willing to tell him that if he didn’t sober up, he would lose custody of their child, Bentley.

In the Teen Mom finale, Ryan was clearly under the influence while he was driving with Mackenzie and their child in the car. He struggled to stay awake, swerving and even falling asleep, despite Standifer’s efforts to keep him awake by punching him. He denied taking any Xanax, even swearing on his son’s life that he had not.

Radar Online reports that Standifer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a couple of photos of her and her family on vacation at an undisclosed beach. One shows both her son, Hudson, from a previous marriage, and Edwards. In the other, she and Ryan are on the beach, both of them looking healthy and strong, and Edwards appears a little heavier than the last time we saw him.

Following the Teen Mom season finale, many viewers took to social media to express their outrage at not intervening when Ryan was driving under the influence. In addition, the network is under fire for a tweet from co-star Simon Saran, who said that MTV producer Kiki Malone provided Xanax to Edwards during the filming of the episode.

