NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns To Meet With Blake Griffin And Paul Millsap This Weekend For Free Agency

The NBA rumors for free agent possibilities have the Phoenix Suns in talks with two of the league’s All-Star big men. Reportedly, the up and coming Suns are set to have meetings with both Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap this weekend as soon as the July 1 NBA free agency period has officially started. Either star could become a huge addition to a Phoenix team that ended up with the No. 4 pick in the recent 2017 NBA Draft. However, Phoenix is just one team among many that will be courting these two All-Star forwards in the coming days. Will either player be attracted enough to what the Suns currently have to offer?

In a recent ESPN report per Los Angeles Times, it’s indicated that the Phoenix Suns will meet with Griffin and Millsap this weekend. The Clippers’ Griffin is scheduled for a Saturday meeting while the Hawks’ Millsap is slated to meet with the team on Sunday. With regard to the two players, ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst said on a recent The Basketball Analogy podcast that the Suns are a “very strong suitor” for Millsap. Windhorst also mentioned that Phoenix could offer a max deal to the All-Star forward, even if it’s not for the full four years. Millsap started his career with the Utah Jazz before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks and has been a four-time NBA All-Star.

In addition to the Phoenix Suns, several other teams were mentioned in a report regarding squads interested in Millsap. A Bleacher Report article points out that other suitors could include the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Houston Rockets. Of those three teams, Houston stands out as a club that’s on the rise in the West, especially after adding Chris Paul to the lineup. Adding Millsap would make that lineup even more dangerous for their opponents on a nightly basis and could provide trouble for teams like San Antonio and Golden State in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Blake Griffin reportedly has high interest in joining the Suns according to ESPN‘s Ramona Shelburne. Phoenix doesn’t necessarily match the description of a contender right now, but they could lure Blake to their young, up and coming squad which features scorer Devin Booker as well as brand new draft pick Josh Jackson. It could provide a dynamic lineup that would flourish under Griffin’s veteran experience. While it would be hard to see this team competing right away, Griffin seems to have the desire to explore this option. Other possible suitors mentioned for Griffin in the past have included the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Any of these teams would benefit strongly from the All-Star forward’s presence in their lineup.

Don’t forget that the Los Angeles Clippers also want to retain Griffin during NBA free agency. The team where he’s spent his entire career so far has lost one All-Star but seems intent on keeping at least one other. Recent All-Star DeAndre Jordan is also still a member of their team, and it’s likely that the Clippers front office realizes they’ll need to have some star power on the roster to attract more talent. Griffin averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and just under five assists per game in 61 appearances for the team this past season. An injury hampered his playing time in the postseason, as he went out early with a toe issue and Los Angeles ended up losing to the Utah Jazz in seven games.

With Jimmy Butler being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chris Paul recently moved to the Houston Rockets, other teams are now beginning their own plans of attack. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors built teams featuring three or more All-Star players. It’s clearly becoming a league where having just one franchise star isn’t going to be enough to get anywhere. Other teams realize that if they want to compete, they may need to get an All-Star on their roster now as their younger players begin to blossom. Otherwise, they can hope that having that one big star as part of the squad will help attract other stars to want to play for their team down the road.

NBA fans, do you believe the Phoenix Suns will be able to snag Blake Griffin or Paul Millsap during free agency, or will they end up with teams closer to contending right now?

