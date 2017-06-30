‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Premieres July 30—New Teaser Trailer Released In Live Stream

After 18 months since the second season ended, Rick and Morty Season 3 finally got an official release date. Mark your calendars now as Rick and Morty returns with all-new episodes on July 30.

Rick and Morty fans are in for some pleasant news regarding the release date of Season 3 during the live stream event. After it was confirmed last week that Rick and Morty Season 3 is happening, Adult Swim announced a live stream event happening now (June 29). While there was hardly any detail provided, fans hope it would be something worthwhile, per Nerdist. Adult Swim even recommended not to be late so as not to miss the exciting updates.

The live stream is happening at Starburns Industries in Burbank, featuring the creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. Erica Hayes, the show’s storyboard artist, is also on the panel, doing some live drawings. Brandon Johnson, who voices Mr. Goldenford, hosted the event.

A new trailer for Rick and Morty Season 3 was shown at the event. You can watch it below, and you can judge by it that the season will be packed with adventures. In the clip, Rick tells Morty, “Welcome to the darkest year of our adventure.” Season 3 will have a total of 10 episodes.

The long wait for Rick and Morty Season 3 has resulted in speculations that the show might have been canceled for good. In the live stream event, the two joked about the rumors and how difficult it is to work with each other.

Rumors got out of hand that creator Dan Harmon had to speak out to clarify that no, Rick and Morty is not canceled. He also posted a storm of tweets to explain why the new season is delayed. First, the real reason for the show’s delay is far from dramatic. It is boring, actually, Harmon said. It took them too long to write Season 3 because they are afraid of making it worse that Season 2 or Season 1.

“It’s a common yet odd phenomenon. Tail-chasing, perfectionism, overthinking?”

Harmon admitted that overthought slowed them down, but assured fans they should not worry about the content. Furthermore, he clarified again that there’s no beef between him and Roiland. If there is, they would not be able to keep it a secret, and they would be eager to share with the fans, he added.

Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 2 airs on Sunday, July 30, at 11:30 p.m. EST on Adult Swim.

