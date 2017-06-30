Warriors Rumors: Andre Iguodala Hinting That He May Not Re-Sign With Golden State

Andre Iguodala is a key player for a Golden State Warriors team that already boasts four All-Stars, two of which are former NBA MVPs. Iguodala is set to become a free agent on July 1 and he wants to get paid after four years of hard work in Golden State. The latest rumors suggest that Iguodala could possibly leave the Warriors after his agent dropped hints about it.

The 33-year-old Iguodala is still an elite defensive player despite his age and he can also be a playmaker off the bench. He only averaged 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals but he played a big part in the two championships the Warriors won in 2015 and 2017. Iguodala took home the2015 NBA Finals MVP for his great performance and he was vital in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

According to Shams Chamaria of The Vertical (h/t Bleacher Report), Andre Iguodala could make as much as $20 million per season in his next contract. The Warriors are reportedly reluctant to give Iguodala a huge contract because it will increase their luxury tax since Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are also free agents. Golden State is still a super team without Iguodala but they are going to be more vulnerable next season.

Chris Haynes of ESPN noted in a report earlier this week that there are at least seven teams interested in signing Andre Iguodala. Haynes listed the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves as teams interested in Iguodala’s services.

The Nets, Sixers and Timberwolves have the cap space to sign Iguodala with the rest of the teams mentioned needing to free up money to get him. Nevertheless, SB Nation reported that Iguodala’s agency is pushing the reports of its client’s plans to get the attention of the Warriors. The agency, Landmark Sports, does not want Golden State to shortchange Iguodala.

The Warriors know that Andre Iguodala is a big part of their team and if they want to win back-to-back titles or even a three-peat, they would need to spend a lot of money to keep the core together for the next three to five years. If Golden State can manage to talk Iguodala to taking a discount, not a big one, there is a big chance that he could stay.

However, Iguodala certainly earned his way to a massive contract, possibly the last of his career. He already has two championships and he might opt for a bigger payday. The only good news for the Warriors is they have Iguodala’s Bird Rights.

It should be noted that these are just purely speculative at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. The 2017 NBA Free Agency starts on July 1 as players can start talking to other teams. The Golden State Warriors has one of the best ownerships and front offices in the NBA so they are carefully planning their moves.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]