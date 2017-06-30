Cara Delevingne Confronts Questions About Her Sexuality: ‘You’re So Annoying’

After two years, Cara Delevingne would have hoped that people wouold at least make an attempt at understanding what she means, when referring to herself as sexually fluid. Yet, even Delevingne’s own friends are having difficulty grasping what that means and Cara says she’s so over it.

Cara Delevingne Clarifies Her Sexuality One More Time

According to ABC News, Cara is still fielding questions about her sexuality and even some of her closest friends can’t grasp her true nature, no matter how many times she explains it. She says her friends focus on being either gay or straight without ever comprehending there’s a whole spectrum of sexual orientation spanning between those two extremes.

In fact, many of Ms. Delevingne’s friends keep asking her if she’s gay, particularly when they see her showing interest in a member of the opposite sex.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy,’ [they’re like], ‘But you’re gay.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re so annoying,'” said Delevingne.

Cara adds that no one should be pigeonholed to an orientation, based solely on the person they happen to be dating at a given moment. The model turned actress wants people to be able to date who they choose without having to constantly redefine themselves to others.

Delevingne, who will next hit the big screen on July 21 with Dane DeHaan in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, says she shouldn’t be held accountable, because her friends, or her fans, assume she’s gay.

Cara Delevingne Finds More Tolerance Among Younger Generations

While Cara feels largely misunderstood by her own friends, W Magazine reports that she feels much more appreciated by younger generations. Delevingne says those coming up behind her age group are far more tolerant and understanding in respect to sexual fluidity. She says she personally knows girls between the ages of 13 and 15 who are still trying to determine their sexuality.

To Ms. Delevingne, this isn’t a crisis or a sign of impending social doom. Instead, Cara sees this as a sign that younger teens aren’t feeling the pressure to conform to traditionally accepted roles.

The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actress is pleased to learn that younger generations are talking more openly about their sexuality.

“[Imagine] if I was able to comprehend [that at their age]. I am very happy how sexuality has become easier and freer to talk about, especially for kids,” says Cara Delevingne.

