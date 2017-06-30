Kimberly Guilfoyle And Fox News Agree To Long-Term Contract

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Fox News announced this morning that they have mutually agreed to a long-term deal for her to remain with the channel.

Guilfoyle, the popular and charismatic co-host of The Five, was reportedly under consideration for a job in the Donald Trump White House, possibly as press secretary, but it appears that she’s staying put in New York City.

Today’s announcement is interesting, however, because when the speculation was running high last month that she would go to D.C. to work for President Trump, and Guilfoyle admitted that she would be honored to serve, Fox News reached out to the Inquisitr to say that Guilfoyle was already under a long-term contract.

With the way things go behind the scenes in the media industry, generally, it’s possible that the parties tore up the existing agreement and leveraged/negotiated a new deal that contains additional perks and perhaps offering the possibility of greater visibility on the channel. The deal could conceivably also contain an exit clause, should Guilfoyle decide to join the administration at some point in the next four or eight years. The actual contract details are confidential, however.

In a statement, “KG” as her colleagues call her, explained her thoughts on the new contract.

“I’m excited to remain at Fox News Channel, a place I have called home for many years, and to continue my role as co-host of The Five. I very much look forward to what lies ahead,” the Daily Caller and several other news outlets reported.

“Throughout the past decade, Kimberly has served as a popular commentator here at Fox News. She’s a huge asset to The Five and undoubtedly contributed to making the program a notable success,” added Fox News executive Suzanne Scott.

The former high-profile California prosecutor, and later first lady of San Francisco when she was married to then-mayor Gavin Newsom (a Democrat who is now his state’s lieutenant governor), Kimberly Guilfoyle worked for ABC News, Court TV, and CNN before joining Fox News in January, 2006.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Kimberly Guilfoyle, 48, is the daughter of an Irish cop and a Puerto Rican schoolteacher, and was born in San Francisco. She is a graduate of UC Davis and the University of San Francisco School of Law, and modeling for the Victoria’s Secret catalog is part of her resume.

Related stories:

Guilfoyle is an original cast member of The Five, a five-panelist political roundtable which launched on July 11, 2011, in the 5 p.m. Eastern time slot vacated by Glenn Beck. The Five was originally meant to be just a temporary placeholder, but the ratings really took off. The Five moved to 9 p.m. in April after the FNC prime-time schedule shakeup attendant to the departure of Bill O’Reilly and the cancellation of The O’Reilly Factor. Tucker Carlson Tonight moved from 9 p.m. to O’Reilly’s former 8 p.m. platform as part of the same revamped lineup.

In addition to The Five, Guilfoyle, a loyal Trump supporter, also regularly appears on other Fox News and Fox Business shows as a political and legal analyst, as well as sitting in as a substitute anchor from time to time. She also headlines the network’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage from Times Square.

Although there was some doubt about a smooth transition, The Five with Kimberly Guilfoyle and the other regular co-hosts seems to be thriving in its new time slot in its competition with MSNBC and CNN content, according to the Daily Caller.

“The Five came in fourth for total viewership in the cable news ratings war this quarter, and has risen as high as second behind the network’s flagship program Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

If you’re a fan, are you pleased that Kimberly Guilfoyle has re-upped with the Fox News Channel rather than taking her talents to Washington?

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]