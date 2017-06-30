Every Betrayal Ever in ‘Game of Thrones’ Is Shown In This Infographic, As To Be Expected, Cersei Is The Worst

HBO’s Game of Thrones is a guilty pleasure for so many different reasons. Many viewers tune in to see the gratuitous nudity, while others prefer to watch the epic battles and ingenious ways in which the writers kill off characters. For others, still, the vast storyline and the many varied theories that can be developed from it is what draws them to watch Game of Thrones. But, for some, it is the constant theme of betrayal that keeps them watching. Now, for those of you who like to keep track of all the betrayal that has occurred in Game of Thrones, there is now an infographic to help you out.

Venngage Infographics has created the Game of Thrones betrayal infographic. While viewers who follow the ever-present betrayal theme in Game of Thrones, it is a handy resource. But, for those fans ans who find the show’s expansive storylines and large character list confusing, this infographic will be just the thing needed to help sort out all the forms of double-crossing that has occurred so far.

“We recorded 77 different acts of betrayal–every betrayal in the show, to our knowledge. We define betrayal as an act of going against one’s word, or an act of breaking the trust of a family member or ally. We then recorded the acts and categorized them by perpetrator (the one who committed the act of betrayal) and victim (the one who was betrayed), the relationship between both characters, and the motive behind the betrayal.”

The image shows which character has betrayed others using arrows between each character. The thicker the arrow, “the higher the impact of the betrayal.” Suspected betrayals also get a mention via dotted lines running between characters. The larger a circle is that surrounds a character, the more times they have been involved in acts of betrayal in Game of Thrones. As to be expected, Cersei has been involved with the largest amount of betrayal.

Therefore, in order to celebrate the fact Season 7 will be premiering soon, here’s out top four favorite betrayals committed by Cersei in Game of Thrones.

Cersei loves her brother too much. It is all the way back in Season 1 of Game of Thrones when viewers discovered Cersei and Jaime love each other in a way siblings shouldn’t. While their love for each other isn’t really a betrayal, the fact that Cersei is currently married to Robert Baratheon, is. As a result of her and Jaime’s union, all of Cersei’s children are Jaime’s and not Robert’s. Cersei sends her husband hunting. To thicken the betrayal brew of Cersei’s love for her brother, when her husband plans a hunting trip, Cersei makes sure her cousin, Lancel, has a large supply of extra-potent wine for the king. During this trip, Robert gets extremely drunk and, as a result, gets mortally wounded by a boar. This is possibly the sneakiest form of betrayal yet as Cersei merely took an expected outcome and helped it along. Cersei asks Jaime to kill Tyrion. The Lannisters are a funny bunch, what with always insisting they pay their debts and preferring the company of their own over others (we’re looking at you Cersei and Jaime). However, when Cersei asked her brother, Jaime, to kill her other brother, Tyrion, viewers were horrified. Tyrion, after all, is a fan favorite. Luckily, Tyrion is still alive and Cersei’s plot to kill him has not come to fruition. However, Season 7 of Game of Thrones will likely see Tyrion return to Westeros with Daenerys Targaryen. This could see a renewed passion for Cersei to have her brother killed. Cersei “renews” her faith. Cersei’s “faith” is merely a means for her survival and results in somewhat of a double betrayal. First, Cersei is convicted by the High Sparrow of adultery with her cousin, Lancel Lannister. As a result of this, she has to do a walk of atonement. Cersei retaliates with her own betrayal: that of blowing up the Sparrows and just about everyone else in the Sept at King’s Landing.

But, will the ultimate betrayal for Cersei come as a result of the old prophecy the witch told her when she was younger? Season 5 of Game of Thrones saw a young Cersei receive a prophecy from Maggy the Frog. This prophecy revealed Cersei would outlive her children. However, it is the extended prophecy from the books the TV series is based on that has fans wondering if Jaime or Tyrion will kills her in Season 7. The book prophecy in question reads as such.

“And when your tears have drowned you, the Valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.”

Valonqar translates to “little brother” in Valyrian. Many believe this means Tyrion. However, some fans suggest that Jaime, who is her twin but born after her, could be the “little brother” in question. As Raw Story points out, an image from Season 7 could support this theory.

“Newly released photos show Cersei (Lena Headey) and her brother/lover Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) having what appears to be a tense conversation,” they write.

“The reigning queen of the Seven Kingdoms is gripping a wine glass and looking away, as Jaime stands just behind her. The look on his face suggests whatever they’re talking about isn’t pleasant for either of them.”

While this is a tentative assumption to make, it is possible HBO could be lining up Jaime to be the one who fulfills the prophecy from the books. Only by tuning into Season 7 of Game of Thrones will reveal the answer.

Which Game of Thrones betrayal has cut the deepest for you? Let us know by commenting below.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16, 2017. A new trailer and posters for Season 7 have recently been released.

