‘Modern Family’ Ariel Winter Shoots Guns In The Woods Barefoot

Modern Family star Ariel Winter showed off her wild side this week, shooting off guns during target practice barefoot in the woods.

Ariel Winter wore a bodysuit and a pair of yellow trousers but went without shoes, opting to go barefoot in the woods to shoot off some guns during a target practice, Daily Mail reported.

The 19-year-old Modern Family star shared a short clip of her shooting guns in the woods on Snapchat. Someone else was clearly filming Ariel as she focused her eye on the target in front of her.

Winter shot off her gun multiple times while standing just outside of a heavily wooded area.

The teenager wore her hair up in a topknot, went barefoot, and appeared to be makeup-free with sunglasses covering her eyes.

The Modern Family star had several other guns placed on the ground around her.

Before posting the Snapchat video of her with the gun, she posted a clip of her 29-year-old boyfriend, Levi Meaden, eating a meal in what appeared to be Washington.

Ariel also posted a photo of herself using the deer filter on Snapchat while she waited for Meaden to wrap up his lunch.

The couple reportedly left the state later that day. Ariel posted a snap with Levi at the airport.

I got crabs in Delaware???? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

The Modern Family star ended the day by posting a black and white picture of herself in bed wearing glasses with the bed sheet pulled up high over her chest.

Ariel loves living with Levi

The teenage television star recenetly told Refinery29 that she lived with her much older boyfriend.

New ink @_dr_woo_???? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

She said she didn’t get why people would “comment” on her and and her boyfriend’s “situation.”

“There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy.”

Winter added that she was “happy” with the “arrangement” she had with Levi saying, “we love living together.”

Thanks for having us @dodgers! Amazing night!???? #BlueDiamondGala A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

[Featured Image by Noam Galai / Stringer / Getty Images]