‘BB19’ Recap: Spoilers From June 29 Episode, First Head Of Household Crowned, Week 1 Nominations Revealed

The June 29 Big Brother 19 recap comes from the Thursday night episode. This BB19 recap focuses primarily on the first Head of Household competition for the summer and the fallout from the Eviction Ceremony that took place on the June 28 episode. Most of the footage used in this one-hour installment was pre-taped by producers far in advance of what viewers got to see tonight. This episode of the show was aired by CBS on Thursday, June 29, at 9 p.m. PT/ET.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there were a few Big Brother 19 spoilers from Wednesday night that have shaken up the BB19 cast. Cameron Heard was the first new houseguest to get evicted, as he fell victim to one of the new temptation twists. Fellow houseguest Kevin Schlehuber pressed a button to win a $25,000 prize, but in doing so allowed a 17th houseguest to enter the game (Paul Abrahamian). That forced the house to participate in a competition and then to evict one of the first 16 people. Listed below are the remaining houseguests.

Big Brother 19 Cast List

Josh Martinez

Megan Lowder

Cody Nickson

Jillian Parker

Matthew Clines

Jessica Graf

Raven Walton

Paul Abrahamian

Christmas Abbott

Jason Dent

Alex Ow

Kevin Schlehuber

Dominique Cooper

Mark Jansen

Elena Davies

Ramses Soto

????Attention feeders!???? Live feeds begin tonight 1am ET/10pm PT on CBS All Access! Don’t miss any of the #BB19 drama: https://t.co/Kb6QXYXYaV pic.twitter.com/mQnMvkSJaa — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 29, 2017

Tracking back to the June 29 Big Brother 19 recap, the episode opened with Christmas Abbott and Megan Lowder trying to figure out how the votes of the first Eviction Ceremony were split up. Three people had been on the block, with Cameron Heard receiving eight votes (Alex, Dominique, Elena, Jessica, Kevin, Megan, Ramses, and Raven), Megan receiving three votes (Cody, Mark, and Matt), and Christmas receiving two votes (Jason and Josh). The women also began worrying about an all-guys alliance that seemed to be forming inside the BB19 house.

After a lot of scrambling among houseguests to figure out where they stood in the BB19 house, the doorbell rang again. In walks Nicole Franzel, who was the Big Brother 18 winner. The shocked expression on the face of Paul Abrahamian was worth the price of admission, as he appeared torn between having a heart attack and taking an ax to the house. It turned out that Nicole was just there to host the first Head of Household Competition. To compete in the challenge, the houseguests were split up into four teams of four.

Blue Team: Mark Jansen, Megan Lowder, Paul Abrahamian, and RavenWalton

Orange Team: Alex Ow, Christmas Abbott, Jason Dent, and Ramses Soto

Pink Team: Cody Nickson, Dominique Cooper, Jessica Graf, and Matthew Clines

Yellow Team: Elena Davies, Jillian Parker, Josh Martinez, and Kevin Schlehuber

It’s been a whole year since you’ve seen BB18 runner-up #BBPaul. Refresh your memory on #BB19‘s newest addition: https://t.co/zfAFBPBD1y pic.twitter.com/R0xMMUTceC — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 29, 2017

As has been mentioned in numerous Big Brother 19 spoilers, the first HOH Competition also came with a temptation. Any of the 16 houseguests could grab a golden apple and claim safety, but the rest of their team would be eliminated. Josh grabbed the apple, eliminating Elena, Jillian, and Kevin in the process. Kevin was going to have to lose the HOH Competition on purpose after accepting the first temptation of the season, so Josh helped him out here, but he threw a fit that may turn other houseguests against him.

The orange team was also eliminated in the first round (Alex, Christmas, Jason, and Ramses), leaving the other two teams to decide who would take over the power in the BB19 house. In the final round, each team chose a representative to compete for the HOH, with Paul playing against Cody. The first HOH of Big Brother 19 is Cody Nickson, confirming more BB19 rumors that had been on social media. From there Cody had to come up with his nominations for eviction.

The summer of temptations and unexpected twists has begun. Watch the shocking #BB19 season premiere now: https://t.co/sB3WdYRUf2 pic.twitter.com/Vj6YkDdzw0 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 29, 2017

Before the nominations could get revealed, it was time for some drama in the BB19 house. First Josh got into it with Megan, making some pretty rude comments to her. It was a continuation of a verbal fight they had during the HOH Competition when he threw it for the cash prize. They may have worked it out, as that was what got shown by CBS, but the live feed spoilers from later tonight should give a more specific look at that relationship. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a lot of information was held back from the two-night premiere.

In other news, Cody was displeased with Paul and his energy in the house, possibly making them enemies. Mark and Cody discussed backdooring Paul, but Mark was a big fan and stated that in a Diary Room session after the conversation with Cody. At the Nomination Ceremony, it was revealed that Cody Nickson had placed Megan Lowder and Jillian Parker on the block. Cody stated that he “didn’t like” Megan in his speech and that Jillian was on the block next to her because of their friendship.

That brings an end to the June 29 Big Brother 19 recap, with the next episode set to air on Sunday evening (July 2).

[Featured Image by Vince Bucci/Getty Images]