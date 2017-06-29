Joy Behar Trashes Trump, ‘Feels Sorry’ For FLOTUS Because She Had To Sleep With Him…Once

The View’s Joy Behar made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, and the daytime TV mainstay didn’t hold back when she shared her feelings about POTUS and FLOTUS Trump. Far from it. Instead, Behar took advantage of her late-night TV moment to totally trash everything Trump, and and even express a little bit of (admittedly sarcastic) sympathy for Melania.

Why?

According to Joy Behar, she “feels sorry” for FLOTUS Melania Trump. Not because she traipses around in designer jackets costing tens of thousands of dollars, more than many Americans make in a year even, but because being a wife comes with certain…conjugal responsibilities.

As Fox News reports, Joy Behar has some sympathy for the FLOTUS. Because, at least once, the woman in question “had to” sleep with The Donald. However, Behar’s sympathy for Melania waned significantly after the FLOTUS refused to relocate to Washington D.C. to live with her much older spouse after he was inaugurated. According to Joy Behar, the American taxpayers had to pick up the tab because the FLOTUS didn’t want to sleep with Trump, to the tune of a million dollars a day. Even though she’d already slept with Trump…at least once.

“But I feel sorry for her. She had to sleep with him once. At least once she did. And then when she was in New York and we had to pay a million dollars a day to keep her here because she doesn’t want to sleep with him, we have to pay for that. I didn’t like that.”

Joy Behar made her anti-FLOTUS comments after host Seth Meyers asked her how she feels about Melania Trump now, particularly considering that the FLOTUS once backed up Trump’s notorious and repeatedly debunked Obama “birther” conspiracy theory.

Meyers seemed to agree with 74-year-old Behar’s sentiments, lamenting that he doesn’t want to sleep with Trump either – but nobody pays his rent the ensure that he doesn’t have to. To his credit, Seth Meyers didn’t allege that Trump had ever suggested that the pair share a bed.

“Cause I don’t want to sleep with him, but nobody gives me any money. They don’t pay my rent.”

FLOTUS Melania Trump caused significant public outrage after her husband’s move to the White House. The first family claimed that Melania and Barron Trump had opted to stay in NYC so that Barron could finish his school year uninterrupted – not so that Melania could avoid sleeping with the POTUS. However, as Mic reports, the security costs for a second presidential residence added up quickly. It was estimated that it cost nearly $150,000 per day for the New York Police Department to protect Barron and the FLOTUS. In February, the Secret Service requested $60 million in addition funds to guard NYC’s Trump Tower, and hundreds of thousands of American citizens signed petitions to force the FLOTUS to relocate to the White House as is tradition, hence Joy Behar’s reference to “a million dollars a day.”

Melania returns to NYC two weeks after White House move https://t.co/KpxdEWPTC8 pic.twitter.com/th4bI18x1U — The Art of Shopping (@RTshopper) June 28, 2017

Earlier this month, the FLOTUS and First Son finally did make the move from NYC to the White House. However, as Daily Mail reports, Melania was photographed outside of Trump Tower in NYC on Wednesday, only two weeks after she and her 11-year-old son made the official move to Washington D.C.. Reportedly, the FLOTUS hid her face with large sunglasses after realizing she was being photographed. The security bill for her visit to the city is unknown.

It is, however, worth noting that her escape from Washington D.C. came just one day after Trump came under fire for comments he made about a female Irish reporters looks inside the Oval Office.

Joy Behar didn’t have the opportunity to comment on the FLOTUS’ speedy return to Manhattan during her Seth Meyers interview, as it didn’t make headlines until the next day.

