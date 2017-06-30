Movement To Report Trump’s Twitter Account Grows As POTUS Continually Tweets Abusive And Offensive Remarks

There is a growing movement to ban President Trump’s Twitter account as more people find his tweets offensive and even abusive. MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski was the latest to bear the brunt of Trump’s Twitter wrath with a tweet that stated the journalist was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.” You may see that tweet and others that people are taking offense to below. As President Trump continues to use Twitter as his personal sounding board where he makes attacks against those he feels don’t like him, people are now reporting his tweets to Twitter as abusive. The goal is that Twitter will ultimately ban POTUS from using the social media network by banning his account.

Since President Trump began his disparaging tweets about MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, a slew of tweets surfaced not only stating they had reported the tweets but encouraging others to do so as well. Some users of the social media network became so offended by Trump’s tweets that after they reported them, they blocked him, according to the Washington Examiner.

The idea of Twitter taking action against the president and actually banning him from Twitter seems remote, and undoubtedly it would be viewed as a political act. While at the same time, one can only imagine how it would feel to be on the receiving end of the President’s Twitter account. To think that the President of the United States would stoop so low as to call an American citizen derogatory terms such as crazy, loser, or idiot is mind-boggling. Never before could anyone fathom the President of the United States personally calling U.S. citizens derogatory names in front of millions of people.

As President Trump continues to use Twitter to say harmful and hurtful remarks, more people are vowing to report Trump’s tweets. There have been several petitions requesting Twitter delete Trump’s account and those have garnered renewed interest in light of Thursday’s tweets. The Petition Site has a petition “Tell Twitter to Suspend Donald Trump.” The petition has a goal of 60,000 signatures and is currently at 57,608.

What do you think? Have you ever reported one of President Trump’s tweets on grounds that you found it abusive or offensive? Are you going to join the movement and report Trump’s tweets or will you sign the petition? Please leave your comments and opinions below.

I 2 just reported Trump 2 Twitter for today's inappropriate tweets. Each time he rages, I will report him. He needs 2B banned from Twitter. https://t.co/OcFwJdsLlq — Marta (@TampaNative52) June 30, 2017

Twitter received my report of trump's abuse; let's see if they suspend his account — jane flaherty (@jflah1997) June 29, 2017

Wish @Twitter would kick him off or give him a 12hr time out!! We should all report his garbage tweets!! #ReportCovfefe — 45* is Covfefe (@EndTrumpEra) June 29, 2017

Every person needs to report Trump tweets every day. Report as harmful and abusive to @Twitter. Keep the pressure on when hes abusive! pic.twitter.com/aYnBEZk5dB — Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

REPORT MR TRUMP TO TWITTER FOR ON-LINE BULLYING.

Go to his two offensive tweets of this morning.

Choose "Report"

Fill in the on-line form.☺ — A view from afar (@Aviewfromafar17) June 29, 2017

Should users report Trump to Twitter for these abusive tweets? pic.twitter.com/vlKayhSq7h — Proud Navy Veteran (@naretevduorp) June 29, 2017

Even by President Trump's standards, his tweets about Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were shocking https://t.co/SGl7Pir6YF pic.twitter.com/Fl0tNzcuSu — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2017

MSNBC fires back at Trump over Mika Brzezinski attack: "It's a sad day for America" https://t.co/bVgj6LG5eX pic.twitter.com/I1LxPImrqr — The Hill (@thehill) June 29, 2017

Breaking News: Trump assailed Mika Brzezinski in vulgar terms, saying he saw her "bleeding badly from a face-lift" https://t.co/RCa8pKVmXo — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2017

Probably the same ones tweeting death threats Twitter users report Trump account over Brzezinski 'face-lift' tweet https://t.co/O5xpgi6juE — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) June 29, 2017

[Featured Image by Willrow Hood/Shutterstock]