Abby Lee Miller Prison Check-In Delayed; Former ‘Dance Moms’ Star Gets Additional Two Weeks of Freedom

Abby Lee Miller was set to enter the federal prison on June 30 but the date was moved. Just hours before she was supposed to “check-in” in jail, it was reported that the former Dance Moms star had an emergency, so she was given more time to have her freedom.

According to Deadline, Miller’s surrender date was reset to July 12. Although there is no official word yet as to why the start of her prison term was postponed, it may have something to do with her health.

Two days before her original surrender date, the Dance Moms star uploaded a photo of an X-ray showing the joints of her right knee. With the post, it can be assumed that the 50-year-old could be undergoing treatment for an unspecified health problem.

Incidentally, Abby Lee Miller needs to serve her one year and one day prison term as directed by Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti. She was found guilty of fraud and the final verdict ordered her to report to a detention facility in Southern California. The decision was handed down on May 9 in Pittsburgh.

Aside from jail time, Miller was also given 30 days to pay the fine of $40,000 and to pay up $120,000 judgment for the currency-reporting violation charge. It was reported that if she will exhibit good behavior while in jail, it is possible that she will be granted an early release order.

Bone on Bone! X-ray Right knee – That kinda hurts a little ????????????OUCH! #marinadelrey #discsportsandspinecenter #aldcalways #aldcla #ALDC A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

After she was sentenced, Miller expressed deep regret, and while sobbing, she made a plea for leniency.

“My friends and colleagues have shed tears because of my careless mistakes. I have accepted responsibility for my actions and plead guilty to the two charges against me,” she said.

At any rate, with the latest events regarding the TV personality’s delayed imprisonment, her legal team refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, days before Abby Lee Miller reports to prison, she opened up and shared that she is scared. Speaking with Extra, the ex-Dance Moms instructor further said, “I’m just a nice Catholic girl from Pittsburgh. I know that I am not a criminal mastermind.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]