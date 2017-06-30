‘Flip Or Flop’: Divorce Forces Some Big Changes On Tarek El Moussa

The seven-year marriage of Flip or Flop couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa is ending in a divorce that was a surprise to fans, but people close to them had seen it coming. It’s something that can’t help but turn anyone’s world upside down, and it’s no different for these HGTV stars. One of those is, of course, living arrangements. Recently Flip or Flop lead man Tarek went from leasing the place that has served as his temporary home since October to taking out a lease on the place. He has plans to eventually set up permanent residence in the same area.

El Moussa began living in a home on Newport Beach since a couple of months before filing for divorce on January 9 of this year. The home includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms according to TMZ. It also features a large kitchen and a refrigerator that he admits is filled with food he has delivered. Cooking is not one of his strong points. Tarek’s new home is costing him $15,000 a month. Tarek’s new home also includes a rooftop deck and is close to the beach. It’s also located about 30 miles from where he and 33-year-old Christina lived during their marriage.

He and Christina, his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star, are splitting time with their children, 6-year-old Taylor and 22-month-old Brayden, evenly at this time. By all appearances, life after the divorce has been amicable, something they work at, in part, for their children.

“We’re filming together. You know, we have kids together. We go to sports games together.”

Daily Mail reports that 35-year-old Tarek also says that although they are divorced, they do still care about each other and that they still call each other to find out how things are going. During their seven-year marriage, the Flip or Flop duo lived through some health challenges including his thyroid and testicular cancer and her infertility.

When El Moussa told Christina about another change he recently made, he says they laughed about it. The yacht he owns that was once named Flip or Flop is now named Bad Decisions because, in his words, “apparently I’ve made a couple.”

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa provides a tour of his new home on the Thursday night broadcast of E! News.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]