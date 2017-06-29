Kendall And Kylie Jenner Apologize For $125 Icon T-Shirts After Biggie Estate Threatens Lawsuit

Kendall and Kylie Jenner apologized for putting their faces on T-shirts with famous rappers and other music icons and selling them for $125 after Notorious B.I.G.’s estate threatened the reality stars with a lawsuit.

They didn’t intend to offend

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have gotten themselves into some trouble again. The reality star sisters recently launched a line of vintage-looking music T-shirts featuring icons like Notorious B.I.G. (also known as Biggie Smalls), Tupac, Pink Floyd, and Ozzy Osbourne.

The T-shirts received immediate backlash, with people condemning them for using the music icons’ faces without permission.

The designs were immediately taken offline and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have since issued an apology, according to E! News.

The apology for the icon T-shirts was posted to both of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars’ Twitter accounts.

The 19-year-old and 21-year-old posted a joint statement saying that their designs were “not well thought out” and that they “deeply apologize” for offending or upsetting anyone, “especially the families of the artists.”

The Jenners added that they were “huge fans” of the musical icons and did not intend to “disrespect” them.

They finished up their public apology by saying that they would try to use this situation as an “opportunity to learn.”

they’re playing our song A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Public disapproval from multiple parties

Before the girls had a chance to issue their apology, Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, Voletta Wallace, posted a photo of the shirt using her son Biggie’s, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, face.

The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace blasts Kendall and Kylie Jenner over Biggie and Tupac shirt https://t.co/K9KI1hKVKH pic.twitter.com/v6P1Om0374 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 29, 2017

The deceased rapper’s mother was extremely offended by the Jenners’ use of her son’s face without permission. The photo she posted had a red letter “X” through the T-shirt and read in all capital letters, “This product has no affiliation to the Notorious B.I.G. Estate” adding at the bottom, “The estate was never contacted about using The Likeness of Biggie.”

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

TMZ reported that the Notorious B.I.G. estate threatened Kendall and Kylie Jenner with a lawsuit if they did not stop selling shirts with the rapper’s image.

Notorious B.I.G.’s Mom Blasts Kendall and Kylie Jenner for Vintage Biggie Shirts https://t.co/9KG4gfymj8 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 29, 2017

Sharon Osbourne also publicly dissed the Jenner sisters on Twitter, saying that they had not “earned the right” to use any of these icons’ photos and that they should just stick to what they knew best.

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Stringer/Getty Images]