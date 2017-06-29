‘Gotham’ Star Donal Logue’s Daughter Jade Still Missing — NYPD Asking For Public’s Help

Gotham star Donal Logue’s daughter, Jade Logue, is still missing, and now the NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating her and bringing her home safely.

“The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the 16-year-old who was last seen leaving home Monday afternoon on the way to Barclays Center in Brooklyn,” Logue’s rep told Us Weekly. “Anyone with information in regards to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.”

Logue, who also starred in the comedy Grounded for Life, first reported his daughter missing on Tuesday after she didn’t come home on Monday evening after meeting up with a friend. According to an NYPD spokesperson, a family member filed the missing person report on Tuesday at approximately 1:00 a.m. Jade, who is transgender and was born with the name Arlo, was reportedly last seen on Monday at around 3:00 p.m.

“Missing – yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka,” Donal tweeted to his followers on Tuesday, along with a picture of the 16-year-old. His tweet has since been deleted.

Donal’s ex-wife Kasey Walker Smith, with whom he shares a second child, Finn Logue, also took to Twitter in hopes of finding someone with any information about her daughter’s whereabouts. Kasey shared a picture of her and Jade in a coffee house, and captioned it by saying, “This is my child Jade Logue. She’s been missing since Monday from the NY/Brooklyn area. Message me or @ donallogue please.”

This is my child Jade Logue. She's been missing since Monday from the NY/Brooklyn area. Message me or @donallogue please. pic.twitter.com/eMndtfKpZj — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 29, 2017

“We obviously hope she’s OK. We hope she’s safe, and we’re making every attempt and effort,” Kasey told the New York Daily News on Wednesday. “I can’t say anything more right now, just that we pray she’s OK and safe.”

Logue also shared a link to a page that helps in the search for missing children. On the page, there are two photos of Jade, along with her physical description and a description of what she was wearing the day she went missing. According to the page, Jade has both her ears and nose pierced, and she was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a gray baseball cap, blue jeans, and a green military parka.

Gotham's Donal Logue revealed to his followers that his 16-year-old child has gone missing: https://t.co/t3BVGRLsiw pic.twitter.com/08tdwlzhVb — E! News (@enews) June 27, 2017

As of Thursday, June 29, Jade’s family still hasn’t seen or heard from her. Anyone with any information about Jade’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS. People with information can also share their tips on the Crime Stoppers website or they can text their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]