Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Near Boston, Philadelphia, DC, San Francisco, Houston, Vegas, Denver, NYC, More

Fourth of July celebrations will be in full swing across the U.S.A. during the four-day holiday weekend, and many people are asking, “Where are the best fireworks shows near me?”

The July 4 holiday falls on a Tuesday this year but that doesn’t mean all of the fireworks displays are scheduled for Independence Day. Instead, many cities and towns will be lighting up the night sky as early as Saturday, July 1 and right through to Tuesday, July 4.

Some of the most spectacular fireworks displays are held in major cities across the country. The crowds are massive and there’s usually some form of entertainment before the fireworks show begins.

According to New York Daily News, more than 3 million people are expected to watch the fireworks in New York City on Tuesday night. About 200 miles north of NYC, at least a half-million people will gather along the banks of the Charles River in Boston, per CBS News.

In addition to Boston and New York City, the Travel Channel lists the following eight cities as having the best Fourth of July fireworks shows in the country.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Chicago, Illinois

San Francisco, California

Houston, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Denver, Colorado

Washington, D.C.

Whether you live in a small town or near one of the bustling cities listed above, there’s sure to be a Fourth of July fireworks show nearby.

Some small towns, like Bristol, Rhode Island, have huge turnouts —approximately 50,000 people, per the Providence Journal. People travel from nearby states to watch the famous Bristol Fourth of July parade before the fireworks show begins at night.

If want to attend a really small July 4 celebration, head to Tolu, Kentucky. According to WPSD, 80 people live in the tiny town that spans two city blocks.

The residents all chip in $20-30 each to buy fireworks for their Independence Day celebration. Sounds like a great time, especially if big crowds aren’t your thing.

Not sure where to find fireworks shows close to home? Most cities and towns list the start times for their Fourth of July celebrations on the websites or Facebook pages of local news stations.

