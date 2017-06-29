Lana Wachowski And All The ‘Sense8’ Fans Celebrate As Netflix Agrees To A Two-Hour Special In 2018

When Season 2 of Sense8 premiered on Netflix earlier this year, fans devoured the show. Which meant it wasn’t long before they realized the season ended on a cliffhanger. So, they sat back and waited for news on a Season 3 renewal from Netflix. This never came. Instead, Netflix announced the show had been cancelled and fans were now left hanging as to what would happen next in the incomplete world of Sense8.

Netflix announced the cancellation of Sense8 with the following press release.

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end. It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

It wasn’t enough for Sense8 fans though, who were invested in the characters. Immediately after the cancellation, fans banded together and created a Change.org petition that had the public support of star Brian J. Smith (who plays Will Gorski in Sense8) in a last ditch effort to get Netflix to change their mind. At the time of publication, that petition currently has more than 522,000 signatures.

Well, now it seems Netflix has listened to Sense8‘s fans. One of the show’s creators, Lana Wachowski, has just made the announcement that Sense8 would get a two-hour special next year via Netflix’s social media accounts.

“The outpouring of love and grief that came in the wake of the news that Sense8 would not be continuing was so intense that I often found myself unable to open my own email,” Lana explained.

Lana then thanked the cast and crew behind Sense8, as well as commiserating along with them — and the fans — in the loss of the show. She also admitted she had poured so much of herself into the project that the cancellation had initially left her feeling “hollowed.”

When Sense8 was cancelled by Netflix, the immediate outpouring of grief impacted Lana. But, she felt there was nothing she could do, even though people kept asking her what could be done.

However, Lana Wachowski discovered, much in the way the sensates are “not just a me,” but also a we, the cancellation of Sense8 became its own cluster. Fans around the world banded together, and “rose up like the fist of Sun” to fight for the show. As a result, Netflix has agreed to give fans of Sense8 two more hours with their beloved characters in order for closure to be achieved.

With Lana’s announcement, she also reminded fans that Netflix loved Sense8 just as much as the fans did, but the “numbers have always been challenging” in regard to the show.

“After seeing that the cancellation was a total cluster, we decided to give Sense8 fans the ending they totally deserve,” a Netflix spokesperson also said in response to the recent Sense8 announcement.

Brian J. Smith also tweeted his excitement about the two-hour Sense8 special.

Death doesn't let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/GHZgGuHwS0 — Sense8 (@sense8) June 29, 2017

Sense8 is currently airing on Netflix and will return with a two-hour special in 2018.

