‘BIP’ Corinne Olympios’ Legal Team Investigation Over, Says She Felt ‘Victimized’ Because She Was Judged

Bachelor In Paradise star Corinna Olympios’ legal team has finally ended their investigation into the infamous pool incident with DeMario Jackson. The reality star said she felt “victimized” because she was judged so harshly over the situation.

All investigations into the pool incident are closed

Corinne Olympios will not be returning to star on this season of Bachelor In Paradise and neither will DeMario Jackson. However, Warner Bros. did conclude that nothing happened in the pool between the two contestants that would merit a complete shutdown of the series, so production is back on in Mexico.

It was formerly believed that Olympios was blaming DeMario Jackson for the situation when she claimed to be a victim of the incident.

“As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.”

Many believed that Corinne had accused DeMario of sexual assault. However, this was not the case.

A producer on Bachelor In Paradise filed a complaint, suggesting that Corinne had been too intoxicated to consent to the sexual actions that took place in the pool.

Despite Warner Bros. investigation ending and DeMario Jackson being cleared of any sexual assault allegations, Corinne Olympios had her lawyers continue their investigation.

TMZ reported on Thursday that Olympios’ lawyers have finally ended their investigation and that Corinne is “satisfied.”

“I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired. My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction.”

Corinne added that her intention of continuing with the investigation, even after Warner Bros. deemed no sexual assault had taken place, was to “learn and understand what happened on June 4.”

She also confirmed that she was not the one to file a complaint about the incident or DeMario Jackson.

“While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred.”

Olympios is not stating whether or not she is still considering taking legal action.

BIP is back with a two drink max

Bachelor In Paradise has since implemented a two drink per hour maximum for the contestants, according to Vanity Fair.

Although, if Warner Bros. concluded that nothing inappropriate happened against anyone’s will in the pool, why did they decide to enforce this new rule?

Regardless, Corinne actually said she was happy that the reality series was implementing the two drink an hour maximum.

Bachelor In Paradise‘s future is likely up to the decision of the viewers and the ratings it receives when Season 4 premieres at the end of the summer.

