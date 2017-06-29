The Redhead Is Being Changed: Pirates Of The Caribbean Attraction At Disney Parks Getting New Look In 2018

There are always changes coming to the Disney Parks — some good and some bad — but fans are not going to like this one at all. It has been revealed that an iconic scene from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction is going to get a makeover in 2018, and it is going to make things a bit more politically correct. The attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland will no longer have the redhead up for auction as Disney is looking to alter things so they’re more fitting to today’s times.

On Thursday afternoon, the Disney Parks Blog officially announced that there will be major changes coming to the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in both domestic parks. All Disney fans know the phrase “We wants the redhead!” as it is yelled out by a band of pirates looking to win her at the auction.

The auction is still going to be there, but the redhead won’t be on display. The famous audio-animatronic will get a new look and a brand new role.

“You’ll even discover that a familiar character is playing a new role joining the pirates ranks and helping the local townspeople ‘unload’ their valuables at the Mercado auction. In the U.S., this famous redhead will appear in a similar scene at the Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland park in 2018 following a previously scheduled refurbishment.”

Yes, the redhead is going to become a pirate, and she will be in charge of the auction instead of in it.

As Disney reported, the new scene will show a group of pirates putting together an auction of surrendered goods from the people of the town. The redhead will now be a pirate who has helped take the goods away from the townsfolk and is forcing it all to be sold.

You can pretty much guarantee that this move is not going to sit well with most Disney fans as this has been a part of the attraction for as long as anyone can remember.

The new scenes at the domestic Disney Parks are expected to debut sometime in 2018, but no exact date has been given.

On July 24 of this year, Pirates of the Caribbean is set to re-open in Disneyland Paris with a few changes of its own. Captain Barbossa from the hit movie franchise will be making his first appearance in the attraction, while new audio-animatronics sing a number of new tunes from the film

There are many changes being made to the Disney Parks around the world, with new lands, old attractions getting makeovers, and much more. Some people will welcome change and feel as if there is always going to be room for new things, but this may be taking things too far in their opinion. Changing the infamous redhead scene in Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World and Disneyland to make it more politically correct might bring about backlash the company isn’t prepared to face.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]