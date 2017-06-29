Rebel Wilson Shows Off Weight Loss At Her Clothing Line Launch for REBEL WILSON X ANGELS

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has lost so much weight that many are joking that the Pitch Perfect franchise won’t be able to call her character “Fat Amy” anymore should they make a fourth film.

The comedienne is on a high at the moment, after winning her recent defamation case against Bauer Media. The actress sued one of its Australian magazines for publishing that she had repeatedly lied about her age (stating that she was significantly older than she let on) and that she had stretched the truth about her past. Thankfully, the actress won the suit, and Rebel Wilson is so ready to move on with her life.

The trimmed down star launched her new clothing line, REBEL WILSON X ANGELS yesterday and showed off her slimmed down figure to those attending the launch party.

Her new line, which will debut with pieces for Fall 2017, has already been labeled a “godsend” for plus-sized women. Rebel Wilson was inspired to start the line after she herself had trouble finding nice clothes that fit and matched her style as a plus sized woman. The clothing line starts at size 14 and aims to produce good quality staple pieces rather than trendy items that will soon go out of style.

What a great 24 hours! Launched a clothing line AND got accepted into the Academy! ???? A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

The line will be available at Nordstrom, Dillard’s, and Lord & Taylor and most items will be priced at under $100, meaning that plus-size women won’t have to pay even more for nice items that actually fit.

Rebel Wilson says that when she started her acting career, she had lots of trouble finding clothing to wear to events. At her size, she said, designers weren’t rushing to her with pieces to wear and she had to get creative to find things for both formal and casual appearances.

Although Rebel Wilson is losing weight for her health, she is still adamant about accepting the body she has. She says that she doesn’t try to compete with thin women in the industry because she knows she’ll never be one of them, but her heavy frame is partially what makes her unique as both a person and in Hollywood.

I'm very excited to announce that I'm starting my own plus size clothing line called REBEL WILSON x ANGELS. Available in department stores this Summer!! More info soon x. @rebelwilsonxangels A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Stringer/Getty Images]