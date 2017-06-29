Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Kaiser’s Third Birthday With An Adorable Photo

Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 may be surrounded by drama almost 24/7, but this reality star took the time to celebrate her son’s third birthday today with an adorable snap.

Kaiser, whom Jenelle Evans shares with an ex, Nathan Griffith, has been the center of a lot of controversy between the pair. At one point, Nathan insinuated that Jenelle had been grabbing their child too hard during discipline due to some of the marks on Kaiser’s upper arms. Jenelle, however, explained that Kaiser was getting the marks from climbing the stairs and taking his shoes off at the top of them.

Nathan has been fighting for custody of Kaiser, even though at one point, he texted Jenelle Evans that he was going to move to the United Kingdom and was terminating his parental rights. Both parents, however, have a history of arrests and problems with the criminal justice system, with Jenelle’s charges being mostly drug related and Nathan’s being mostly related to domestic violence and other similar issues.

Nathan Griffith, who has an older daughter from a previous relationship, hinted on his Twitter that he was having another baby, stating “It’s a boy!” However, he later clarified that he and his current girlfriend were instead adopting a puppy.

‪#HappyBirthday to Kaiser ! ???????????????? he's turning 3 today! ???? ‬ A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

Jenelle Evans has not told social media how she will be celebrating Kaiser’s birthday, but it is likely she will throw an Instagram-worthy bash for him.

Just recently, she took her eldest son, Jace, and her fiancé, David Eason’s, eldest daughter, Maryssa, to an epic family vacation in St. Thomas. It appears the kids had a fabulous time riding horses and swimming in the crystal blue waters of the island.

Since Jenelle Evans does not have primary custodianship of Jace, it is likely she wanted to do something extra special for him.

Currently, it appears that Jenelle has primary custody of Kaiser, but Nathan has been hoping to get more time with his son. On Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has complained that when Kaiser goes to visit his father, Nathan often ends up dropping him off with his mother and goes out with friends instead of spending time with his son.

#LookingSharp ???? A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

[Featured Image by John Parra/Stringer/Getty Images]