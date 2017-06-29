Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Celebrate Wedding Anniversary On Honeymoon

Joy-Anna Duggar may have just put all her married sisters to shame by celebrating her wedding anniversary in Israel. The Duggars are an extremely religious family, so it must have meant a lot to the new bride to mark the first month of being married in the Holy Land. Just in time for the post, she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, started a joint Instagram account to show how they also stay true to Christianity in their marriage.

Unlike her other married sisters, Jill, Jessa, and Jinger Duggar, Joy-Anna has been much more communicative during the first month of her marriage. The 19-year-old Duggar and her husband started posting pictures of their honeymoon on their new Instagram account, choosing to share their joy instead of keeping it private.

The newly-married couple chose Switzerland as their first honeymoon destination. They have expressed many times before wedding that they are avid campers and outdoor enthusiasts, which means that the Swiss Alps is an excellent backdrop to their romance.

Check out Austin and Joy taking in the sights and sounds of Kandersteg.

The beauty of creation exclaims there is a intelligent Designer. Psalms 19:1 "The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork." #kandersteg #switzerland A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

They surprised fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On by extending their honeymoon to another exotic location — Israel! Her sisters have often split their time in two different places — Jinger and Jeremy vacationed in Australia and New Zealand — but it always was somewhere quite close by. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth visiting a biblically important place to celebrate their first wedding anniversary show that they are ready to commit themselves to a shared religious life.

Celebrating our 1 month anniversary in Israel! #loveyouforeverandalwaysbabe #seaofGalilee #holyland #GodblessIsrael A post shared by Austin Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Some fans have expressed concerns over Joy’s young age. She is one of the youngest Duggars to get married — at the age of 19 — and this has worried many followers of the Duggar family.

“It’s not gonna last,” Makena Rodriguez commented on the picture above. “I’m sorry but it’s the truth. You’re too young.”

Others have shown much more support for the young couple as they figure out life post wedding together.

“Wow! First Switzerland and now Israel Way to go on a honeymoon,” wrote a follower with the username kelofthouse. “More time alone the better. At one time newly married couples were allowed a full year with no job responsibilities so that they could truly bond after marriage.”

Her sisters have shown other ways of expressing their commitment to Christianity. Jill Duggar named her first son Israel, and Jessa Duggar named her two sons Spurgeon and Henry after famous ministers and missionaries. Jill is expecting another one soon, and although he has not come into the world, she and her husband have already decided on a sound Christian name for him, Samuel Scott Dillard.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]