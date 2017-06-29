‘PLL’ Big A.D. Reveal Might Have Been On Troian Bellisario’s Twitter All Along

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Pretty Little Liars.

After seven seasons and a lot of plot twists that left even the most avid fans with question marks on their faces, Pretty Little Liars aired it’s final episode on Tuesday. While fans definitely wanted to see what happened to the characters, including their favorite ships, Ezra and Aria, Toby and Spencer, Hanna and Caleb, and Emily and Alison, the real secret was the identity of A.D., and I. Marlene King made sure to leave that reveal to the very end.

During Season 7, when it was revealed that Mary Drake, Jessica DiLaurentis’ sister, was Spencer’s real mom, what they happened to leave out of the story throughout the entire season was the fact that Spencer had a twin sister; a twin sister who was so jealous of the life that Spencer had that she decided to torment her and her friends and turn poor Wren into a necklace.

But apparently, that wasn’t such a big secret after all. It turns out Troian Bellisario, who plays Spencer, might have been giving all her followers a clue as to what was to come on the show in her Twitter bio.

“Actor. Writer. Poet. Dancer. Rock and Roll Jesus. (sometimes I play this chick Spencer Hastings on this show Pretty Little Liars). But only sometimes.”

Objects in (fake) mirrors are scarier than they appear. #PLLGameOver A post shared by Pretty Little Liars (@prettylittleliars) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

“But only sometimes,” was obviously the clue here. Was she talking about the fact that sometimes she was not playing Spencer but her crazy twin sister Alex? She might as well have been.

According to Troian herself, she knew since Season 5 that her character had a twin sister and that she was the ultimate A.D.

“It’s been real rough. But for a long time, people would ask, “Who’s A.D.?” And I’d say, “It’s me!” And everyone would just laugh.”

Little did everybody knew that she was actually telling the truth! Someone else was in on the secret early on, though. Keegan Allen, who played Toby, was also a part of it since the idea originally came to King’s mind.

Of all the theories that were circulating on social media about the real identity of Uber A, or A.D., nobody came really close to figuring it out. Did you?

Thank you @elleusa for being such good secret keepers (phew!) and asking me about how I fell in love with Alex Drake and was thrilled I got to spend time with her before it was all over. Thank you @imarleneking for dreaming it all up! http://www.elle.com/culture/a46147/pretty-little-liars-series-finale-who-is-uber-a/ ???? by @jamesryang A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images]