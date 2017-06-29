Kanye West To Restart ‘Saint Pablo’ Tour In 2018 With New Set And New Frame Of Mind

A “stronger” Kanye West is now reportedly ready to restart his “Saint Pablo” tour, but in true Kanye fashion, things won’t exactly be as they were during its 2016 run.

Sources from the “Fade” performer’s camp tell TMZ that the lyricist and spouse of Kim Kardashian West, 40, is in arm’s length of signing a deal that would re-energize the concert tour geared around Kanye’s 2016 The Life of Pablo album that West postponed indefinitely following several personal crises in November of last year.

“It appears [that] West’s camp has been in talks with [concert promoter] Live Nation to resume the Saint Pablo tour sometime in early 2018,” Hypebeast further notes of the supposed reboot.

Writers say the tour will feature an updated version of a floating stage Kanye first debuted at the start of the “Saint Pablo” excursion in August of 2016, but “with new ‘various effects.'”

Following wife Kim’s terrifying robbery experience in Paris in 2016 and the eight-year anniversary of the death of Kanye’s mom, former English professor Dr. Donda West, in November of 2008, West canceled the remaining dates of “Saint Pablo” three months into its run on November 19 and checked into UCLA Medical Center under waves of controversy and public concern just two days later.

While admitted, doctors cited to the media that Kanye was being treated for “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration” and “issues of stress, anxiety and paranoia,” as Hypebeat also notes.

By November 30, West was said to be back at home with Kim and his children, daughter North and son Saint, and incidentally against doctor’s wishes as they felt The Life of Pablo star was in no condition to be released from the hospital so soon after, according to the Daily Mail, a full-on nervous breakdown.

“Sources say Kanye is not out of the woods [as] he needs ongoing psychological and medical treatment,” writers for the Mail noted at the time.

Kanye prematurely ended “Saint Pablo” for good on November 20 following an outburst at his Sacremento tour date, where he harshly criticized both JAY-Z and Beyonce for, among other things, not reaching out to his wife and West himself after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by masked men in Paris.

Kanye was also claimed to have been offended at the couple for never inviting his and Kim’s eldest child, North West, over to their home for a “play date” with Blue Ivy Carter, the “Crazy In Love” collaborators’ oldest daughter, as Vanity Fair adds.

Insiders for Live Nation say now they’re “waiting [on] Kanye West to give the green light” for them to publicize the kickoff date for the updated “Saint Pablo” tour.

